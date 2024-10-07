SEALSQ Post-Quantum Technology Enhances Security for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its technology and solutions support the IoMT segment by providing key security components for applications able to secure communications and authenticate devices. While the IoMT continues to revolutionize healthcare, the integration of advanced security measures becomes paramount to protect sensitive data and maintain the integrity of medical systems.



The IoMT represents a vast network of interconnected medical devices, sensors, software, and healthcare systems utilizing internet connectivity to exchange information. By leveraging technologies like wireless communication and cloud computing, IoMT offloads tasks and stores data on remote servers, vastly enhancing device functionality, storage capacity, and computational power. This integration is transforming domains such as healthcare, fitness, and patient monitoring, addressing challenges associated with increasing healthcare costs and a growing global population.

While cloud-assisted IoMT offers numerous benefits, it also raises significant security concerns. The majority of communications and data exchanges between terminal devices and cloud servers occur over shared public channels, posing a substantial risk of unauthorized access. Malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities within these systems to gain access to sensitive information or impersonate legitimate devices. Moreover, ensuring the authenticity of data and its sources is crucial in preventing various types of cyberattacks, including replay attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and denial-of-service attacks.

SEALSQ provides key security components for applications such as controlling physical access to facilities, securing communications, and authenticating devices for both government and consumer purposes.

SEALSQ’s solutions are already supporting medical industry applications in the field today, including…

Its Smart Card reader chips are used to read patient cards in HID IDENTIV reader terminals procured by some of the largest national healthcare systems in Europe.

Its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions and Secure Elements are employed to authenticate and protect information shared between remote patients and hospital systems.

Looking at the evolution of digital threats and especially at quantum computer’s capability to break commonly used cryptographic algorithms like RSA, SEALSQ offers a unique value proposition by integrating PKI using Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Post Quantum Secure Hardware to protect the keys and certificates from powerful Quantum Computer attacks. Unlike traditional cryptographic methods, SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptography is resistant to attacks from both classical and quantum computers, making it an essential component of future-proofing IoMT infrastructure.

“Security is a critical component of IoMT, given the sensitive nature of healthcare data and the potential risks associated with breaches,” stated Bernard Vian, SEALSQ’s Managing Director. “SEALSQ’s post-quantum technology offers a robust solution to safeguard IoMT networks from emerging cyber threats, ensuring the secure exchange of data between medical devices and cloud servers.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.