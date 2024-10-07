OTA Testing Market Assessment 2024-2029: A Forecasted $3.17 Billion Industry, Dominated by Rhode & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, SGS & Intertek Group Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTA Testing Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The OTA testing market is projected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2029 from USD 2.23 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for wireless consumer devices, growing adoption of 5G technology, expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, and stringent regulatory requirements for wireless devices.







Further, increasing development in autonomous vehicles, rising smart city initiatives along with infrastructure, and advancements in millimeter-wave (mmWave), as well as massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technologies open new growth avenues for market participants. OTA testing checks the efficiency of an antenna, the quality of the signal, and standards compliance regarding wireless performance. It is of prime importance in ensuring performance in a real environment, whether it be a smartphone, loT device, or automotive system in operation for various wireless communication protocols.

Asia Pacific projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to several key factors. The significant rise in the rollout of 5G in leading markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan have driven the demand for OTA testing to ensure network performance and device compliance with advanced standards. The recent development of connected and autonomous vehicles requires increasingly rigorous performance and safety tests conducted over the air, as well as connectivity testing in complex automotive systems.

Its leading position in global electronics manufacturing also propels the need for comprehensive OTA testing to keep high-quality standards across a wide range of consumer and industrial devices. Recent government initiatives in the region include heavy investment plans in telecommunication infrastructure and regulatory support for technological advancements, further helping the growth of the OTA testing market in the Asia Pacific at a rapid pace.

Research Coverage



The report segments the OTA testing market and forecasts its size by offering, technology, end-users, and region. It also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report covers qualitative aspects in addition to quantitative aspects of the market.

The major players in the OTA testing market with a significant global presence include Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), and others.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Wireless Consumer Devices Growing Adoption of 5G Technology Expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Wireless Devices

Restraints High Cost of OTA Testing Equipment Complexity of OTA Testing Procedures Limited Availability of Testing Facilities

Opportunities Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles Growth in Smart City Initiatives and Infrastructure Advancements in mmWave and Massive MIMO Technologies

Challenges Rapidly Evolving Wireless Standards and Technologies Simulating Real-World Conditions in Laboratory Environments



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Offering

Average Selling Price Trend of Test Chamber, by Region

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies OTA Test Chambers

Complementary Technologies Massive MIMO

Adjacent Technologies Autonomous Vehicles



Case Study Analysis

OTA Testing Solution Enabled Xiaomi to Validate Performance of Its 5G Devices

OTA Testing Solutions Enabled Bosch to Validate Its UWB Applications

OTA Test System Helped TMYTEK Accelerate Product Development Cycle

Companies Featured

Rohde & Schwarz

Keysight Technologies

Anritsu

SGS SA

Intertek Group PLC

National Instruments

UL LLC

Spirent Communications

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Dekra

TUV Rheinland

Element Materials Technology

TUV SUD

Teradyne Inc.

Microwave Vision Group

Toyo Corporation

Orbis Systems Oy

DSpace GmbH

DVTest Inc.

Copper Mountain Technologies

ETS-Lindgren

TestiLabs Oy

Verkotan

Cetecom Advanced

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wyl7m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment