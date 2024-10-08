Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries Patent Landscape Analysis 2024 - Mapping of 290+ Start-ups and Pure Players Involved in the Silicon Anode Battery Patent Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape Analysis 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recognized potential of the silicon-based anode for Li-ion batteries has led to significant investments in bringing this technology to market

Today, the use of silicon-based anodes in Li-ion batteries is becoming a reality, with billions od dollars flowing into silicon anode start-ups (IDTechEx, 2021) and a market for silicon anode material for Li-ion batteries projected to reach $24 billion by 2034 (IDTechEx, 2024). Several material manufacturers, such as Advano, Sila Nanotechnology, Elkem, Group14, NanoGraf, OneD Materials, and Nexeon, have announced the commercial production of silicon active materials for Li-ion batteries.

Likewise, several battery manufacturers have announced the commercial availability of silicon anode Li-ion cells, including Amprius, Sionic Energy (formerly NOHMS), Farasis Energy, Enovix, StoreDot, Samsung, Panasonic, PPES (a joint venture between Toyota and Panasonic), Murata, and Enevate/EnerTech. In the automotive sector, there have been significant strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Tesla acquired battery manufacturer Maxwell Technologies in 2019 and battery start-up SiLion in 2021.

That same year, PPES and Nexeon announced a partnership focused on silicon anode development, and StoreDot entered into a strategic framework agreement with EVE Energy, while partnering with Group14 Technologies to accelerate commercialization of StoreDot's XFC lithium-silicon cells for electric vehicles. Additionally, automotive OEMs such as Daimler, Porsche, and GM have recognized the potential of silicon anodes and have invested in and partnered with silicon anode companies.

In this highly competitive and dynamic environment, it is increasingly crucial to have a strong understanding of the patent landscape and the strategies of key players in technology and intellectual property (IP). To meet this need, the Publisher is releasing a new Silicon Anode Batteries Patent Landscape report, which aims to clarify the current positions of IP players, analyze their IP strategies, and reveal where industry leaders, newcomers, and start-ups are focusing their R&D efforts.

Key Features of the Report:

PDF >100 slides

Excel file >18,200 patent families

Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc.

Main patent assignees and IP newcomers in the different segments of the supply chain.

Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio.

Patents categorized by categorized by supply chain segments (materials, anode, battery cell, other battery components).

Recent patenting activities of key players.

Focus on startups, pure players, and IP newcomers.

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including patent segmentations and hyperlinks to an updated online database.

Scope of the Report:

This report provides a detailed picture of the patent landscape related to Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries, covering the whole value chain (anode materials, anode electrode, battery cells, electrolytes, binders, etc.)

The report analyzed more than 38,750 patents and patent applications published worldwide up to September 2023, representing more tha18,200 patent families (inventions) relevant to the scope of this report.

The patent search strategy has been implemented using advanced search equations in the patent database and by a cautious patent selection performed by the analyst to get the most relevant corpus.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Context & objectives of the report

Scope of the report

Excel database

Basic knowledge of IP to better understand this report

Challenges in battery field

Main advantages and drawbacks of silicon anode

Main challenges and improvement solutions for silicon anode lithium-ion battery

Main trends and IP players

Time evolution of patent publications and main patent applicants

Time evolution of patent publications by country

Main patent assignees according to the number of their patent families

Main patent assignees by companies' typology and originating countries

Main start-ups and pure players involved in the patent landscape

Timeline of main IP players

Historical IP players and new entrants since 2021

Main IP players by supply chain segments (anode material, anode, battery cell)

Current legal status of patents (granted, pending, dead)

IP leadership of main assignees and evolution from 2021

Geographical coverage of main players' patents

IP strategy of main patent applicants (domestic strategy vs. global strategy)

Key IP players and newcomers

Recent patenting activity of key players

Samsung, LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, Panasonic/Sanyo, ATL, COSMX, Nexeon, Enevate, Ionobell, Enwires

Focus on start-ups and pure players

Mapping of 290+ startups and pure players involved in the silicon anode battery patent landscape

Chinese startups and pure players

South Korean startups and pure players

Japanese startups and pure players

North American startups and pure players

European startups and pure players

Others (Taiwanese, Israeli, Indian, Singaporean, Australian, etc.)

Focus on IP newcomers since 2021

Mapping of 650+ IP newcomers that published their first patent related silicon anode batteries in 2021 or later.

Chinese IP newcomers

South Korean IP newcomers

Japanese IP newcomers

American IP newcomers

European IP newcomers

Others (Taiwanese, Canadian, Indian, etc.)

ANNEX

Methodology for patent search, selection and analysis

Terminology

Company Coverage Includes:

LG Chem/LG Energy Solution

Panasonic/Sanyo

Samsung

Murata Manufacturing/Sony

Toyota

ATL (Amperex Technology)

COSMX/COSLIGHT

Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy/Gotion

CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd)

Global Graphene

SVOLT/Fengchao Energy Technology

General Motors

NEC

SK Group

Enevate

Resonac (Showa Denko/Hitachi Chemical)

Shanshan Energy Technology

Mitsubishi Chemical

BYD

EVE Energy

Bosch/SEEO

A123 Systems (Wanxiang group)

Sunwoda

Nissan

Tafel New Energy Technology/Zenergy

BTR New Energy Material

Amprius/Berzelius

Nexeon

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Envision/AESC

Tinci Materials Technology

TDK

Hitachi

JEVE (Tianjin EV Energy)

Huawei

Hyundai/Kia

WeLion New Energy Technology

Wacker Chemie

BAK Battery

Hitachi Maxell

GS Yuasa

Mitsui Chemicals

Tianmu Energy Anode Material

CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery)

Yinlong Energy

Furukawa

Toshiba

Kaijin New Energy Technology

Smoothway Electronic Materials

Kunlunchem

Chery Automobile

Fujifilm

MU Ionic Solutions

Ube Corporation

Shin Etsu Chemical

Sumitomo Electric Industries

MGL New Materials

Sound Group

Zeon

FAW (China First Automobile Works)

BMW

Umicore

Sekisui Chemical

Capchem Group

Novolyte Technologies

