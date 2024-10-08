Parexel’s Teri Karcher Named to 2024 PharmaVoice 100

Chief Drug Development Officer and Executive Vice President,

Head of Launch Excellence recognized for pioneering leadership in drug development

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced that Teri Karcher, PhD, Chief Drug Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Head of Launch Excellence, has been named to the 2024 PharmaVoice 100 list of inspirational leaders in the life sciences industry. Dr. Karcher was recognized for her innovative approach and significant efforts in forging new paths in the drug development paradigm — elevating Parexel’s site relationships to new levels of success and demonstrating an innate ability to lead with empathy and inspiration while maintaining a deep commitment to improving patient lives.

“Throughout her tenure at Parexel, Teri has continuously empowered her team to incorporate our Patients First core value into all aspects of their work — growing Global Launch Excellence in terms of both functional lines and global footprint,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “Her commitment to innovation and quality delivery continue to elevate the bar in our ability to deliver for our customers, sites and patients.”

As Chief Drug Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Head of Launch Excellence, Dr. Karcher works across internal stakeholders, sites and customers to enable a seamless and efficient drug development process. Her leadership in establishing the Global Launch Excellence team has been transformative, creating a cross-functional unit to optimize study start-up planning and execution while significantly strengthening Parexel’s site relationships. Under her leadership, Parexel has been consistently recognized for the company’s dedication in fostering strong partnerships with investigative sites worldwide, recently earning the Society for Clinical Research Sites’ Eagle Award in the CRO category for the second consecutive year. Dr. Karcher’s commitment to patient-guided drug development is evident in her leadership of Parexel’s Patient Strategy and Patient Engagement teams, ensuring patient voices are integrated into the overall strategy and enhancing site and patient activities at the study level. Dr. Karcher’s comprehensive approach ensures a dedicated focus to driving excellence beginning at launch and continuing across the entire study lifecycle.

As part of three decades of clinical research experience, Dr. Karcher joined Parexel in 2012 as a Portfolio Director and has held roles of increasing responsibility with the organization, including most recently Executive Vice President, Global Head, Enterprise Account Group and Partnership Center of Excellence. Prior to joining the CRO industry, Dr. Karcher held research faculty positions in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at both Duke University School of Medicine and the University of Miami School of Medicine. Her experience also includes working as a Clinical Psychologist providing healthcare services to patients.

Founded in 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 highlights the driving forces of the life sciences industry who have positively impacted their colleagues, companies and communities. Each honoree is chosen based on personal accounts describing how profoundly inspirational the honoree has been to their colleagues and peers in their respective fields.

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers quality solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With HeartTM every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. This approach continues to earn us recognition industrywide, with Parexel being named “Best Contract Research Organization” in November 2023 by an independent panel for Citeline, “Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites worldwide in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey and recipient of the 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA

Danaka Williams

+1 984 298 4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

Addison Stallings

+1 984 833 6362

Addison.Stallings@parexel.com