Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Allocates $6 Million in Funding for New ICU at Mount Sinai Queens

Queens, NY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined Mount Sinai Queens President, David L. Reich, MD, and Mount Sinai Queens Executive Director, Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, to announce he has allocated $6 million in funding to build and equip a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mount Sinai Queens. This historic investment will expand critical care services to meet the growing needs of the community and make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals and families who rely on Mount Sinai Queens for their healthcare needs.

“Western Queens residents should not have to cross the river into Manhattan to get quality healthcare. I am so proud to provide $6 million in funding to build this new ICU at the Mount Sinai Queens campus,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “The funding I secured will transform the care provided in western Queens, and ensure our neighbors can receive good care closer to home.”

Currently, the ICU at Mount Sinai Queens is certified for eight beds, and with the funding provided by Senator Gianaris, it would grow to 21 beds. These additional beds include seven for intermediate care services and one procedural room to serve ICU patients as necessary. Intermediate care services are often utilized to support the needs of older adults, those with complex conditions or severe disabilities, as well as transitioning patients between different care settings.

“Upgrading our ICU has been one of our goals for a very long time,” says Dr. Hernandez, MD, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mount Sinai Queens. “Because of the generosity and partnership of Senator Gianaris, Mount Sinai Queens can continue to serve on its promise to bring innovative, cutting-edge medical technology to our community, and provide the top quality care residents need and deserve.”

This investment will support highly specialized, life-saving care for patients experiencing serious diseases and injuries. The improved accommodations will provide patients recovering from complex surgeries with advanced monitoring, treatment, and services, and will help staff provide the highest level of care.

Annual patient need of ICU beds at Mount Sinai Queens has steadily increased over recent years, causing overflow to other units and other hospitals. In 2023, Mount Sinai had to transfer approximately 120 patients requiring ICU care from their Queens-based site to other facilities. Being able to keep severely ill patients at Mount Sinai Queens will improve continuity of care, keep them closer to home, and save them the expense of ambulance transfer.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Senator Gianaris to bring this transformation to our hospital. With this upgrade, we can look forward to a future where our patients can receive the highest level of care while remaining in their community,” says Geneline Barayuga, MSN, RN, Associate Director of Critical Care at Mount Sinai Queens.

In 2022 alone, Mount Sinai Queens experienced an average of 960 patients waiting in its Emergency Department for critical care beds. With this funding, the multidisciplinary team of critical care nurses, patient care associates, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, social workers, case managers, and other specialists will be able to provide optimal care for more patients, maximize capacity, and ameliorate patient flow. The new critical care beds will be fully equipped with telemonitors that enable the care team to manage a large number of ICU patients and exchange information electronically in real time.

The funding from Senator Gianaris will provide the necessary resources to build the ICU and offer advanced, highly specialized healthcare services in the borough of Queens. It further demonstrates Senator Gianaris’ and Mount Sinai’s continuous commitment to the health and well-being of the Queens community and all New Yorkers.

About Deputy Leader Gianaris

Senator Michael Gianaris serves as Deputy Majority Leader of the New York State Senate where he proudly represents western Queens. Every day, Senator Gianaris is a progressive champion who believes in justice for all. He takes on powerful interests and institutions to deliver real results, improving the lives of New Yorkers. As the 2nd-highest ranking member of the largest Senate Majority in history, Senator Gianaris is proud to partner with progressive advocates and grassroots leaders to deliver results: protecting tenants’ rights, improving transit, making voting easier, ensuring a fairer criminal justice system, achieving greater LGBTQ+ equality, ending unfair economic development policies, and protecting workers rights.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org