Essence at Colonial Circle Opens in Palmyra, VA

RESTON, Virginia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essence by Stanley Martin is excited to announce the launch of Essence at Colonial Circle, a new neighborhood of single-family homes and townhomes in Palmyra, VA. The all-new product line at Essence at Colonial Circle is more affordable for homebuyers while maintaining the craftsmanship quality that Stanley Martin Homes is known for.

Located at the intersection of Thomas Jefferson Parkway and Horse Path Lane, 20 minutes from Downtown Charlottesville in Fluvanna County, Essence at Colonial Circle will offer a selection of all-new single-family and townhome floor plans starting in the low to mid $300s. The homes will feature main- and upper-level primary suites, flex spaces, and optional basements that can be used as home offices, playrooms, or gyms. The neighborhood's amenities include walking trails, a recreational field, a tot lot, a pavilion, and benches.

“We believe that homeownership should never mean compromising on quality or style,” Charlie Jones, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes. “Essence at Colonial Circle is designed to provide families and individuals with beautiful, well-built homes at a price that puts homeownership within reach.”

The neighborhood's location provides residents with access to various amenities and recreational options. Nearby schools include Central Elementary, Fluvanna Middle, and Fluvanna High School. Residents can visit Lake Monticello, complete errands at Jefferson Center and Zion Crossroads, and explore local parks like Lafayette Park and Pleasant Grove Park, which are all within 11 miles of the neighborhood.

"We understand that affordability is one of the biggest challenges for many of today’s homebuyers, and that's why we're excited to introduce Essence at Colonial Circle," said Jones. "This neighborhood provides an incredible opportunity for individuals and families to achieve the dream of homeownership without sacrificing quality. We're proud to offer homes that meet both practical needs and modern lifestyles at a price point that makes sense."

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 20,000 homes and operating in seventeen metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

