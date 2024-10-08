Nanterre, October 08th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From September 30th to October 04th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 30th to October 04th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 214 864 105,84130 XPAR VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 97 239 105,71300 CEUX VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 16 885 105,65950 TQEX VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 19 012 105,65770 AQEU VINCI 01/10/2024 FR0000125486 36 749 104,74450 XPAR VINCI 01/10/2024 FR0000125486 16 111 104,80360 CEUX VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 15 000 104,36137 AQEU VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 104,35837 CCXE VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 10 000 104,35796 TQEX VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 200 000 104,36840 XPAR VINCI 03/10/2024 FR0000125486 66 809 103,05830 XPAR VINCI 03/10/2024 FR0000125486 25 463 102,84920 CEUX VINCI 03/10/2024 FR0000125486 10 728 102,96730 TQEX VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 135 735 104,61996 XPAR VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 19 157 104,23540 CEUX VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 16 108 104,62820 TQEX VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 8 000 104,76028 AQEU VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 43 000 104,85242 CCXE TOTAL 1 025 860 104,7894

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

