Nanterre, October 08th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares From September 30th to October 04th, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 30th to October 04th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|30/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|214 864
|105,84130
|XPAR
|VINCI
|30/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|97 239
|105,71300
|CEUX
|VINCI
|30/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|16 885
|105,65950
|TQEX
|VINCI
|30/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|19 012
|105,65770
|AQEU
|VINCI
|01/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|36 749
|104,74450
|XPAR
|VINCI
|01/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|16 111
|104,80360
|CEUX
|VINCI
|02/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|15 000
|104,36137
|AQEU
|VINCI
|02/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|75 000
|104,35837
|CCXE
|VINCI
|02/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|10 000
|104,35796
|TQEX
|VINCI
|02/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|200 000
|104,36840
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|66 809
|103,05830
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|25 463
|102,84920
|CEUX
|VINCI
|03/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|10 728
|102,96730
|TQEX
|VINCI
|04/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|135 735
|104,61996
|XPAR
|VINCI
|04/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|19 157
|104,23540
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|16 108
|104,62820
|TQEX
|VINCI
|04/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|8 000
|104,76028
|AQEU
|VINCI
|04/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|43 000
|104,85242
|CCXE
|TOTAL
|1 025 860
|104,7894
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment