Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 30th to October 04th, 2024

         Nanterre, October 08th, 2024                     

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 30th to October 04th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI30/09/2024FR0000125486214 864105,84130XPAR
VINCI30/09/2024FR000012548697 239105,71300CEUX
VINCI30/09/2024FR000012548616 885105,65950TQEX
VINCI30/09/2024FR000012548619 012105,65770AQEU
VINCI01/10/2024FR000012548636 749104,74450XPAR
VINCI01/10/2024FR000012548616 111104,80360CEUX
VINCI02/10/2024FR000012548615 000104,36137AQEU
VINCI02/10/2024FR000012548675 000104,35837CCXE
VINCI02/10/2024FR000012548610 000104,35796TQEX
VINCI02/10/2024FR0000125486200 000104,36840XPAR
VINCI03/10/2024FR000012548666 809103,05830XPAR
VINCI03/10/2024FR000012548625 463102,84920CEUX
VINCI03/10/2024FR000012548610 728102,96730TQEX
VINCI04/10/2024FR0000125486135 735104,61996XPAR
VINCI04/10/2024FR000012548619 157104,23540CEUX
VINCI04/10/2024FR000012548616 108104,62820TQEX
VINCI04/10/2024FR00001254868 000104,76028AQEU
VINCI04/10/2024FR000012548643 000104,85242CCXE
  TOTAL1 025 860104,7894 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

