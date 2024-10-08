Jackery Offers Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Special on the E2000v2 Solar Generator - the Lightest, Smallest 2kWh LFP Battery Backup Power of its Class

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , the global leader in solar generators and portable energy solutions, is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day with an unbeatable offer on its latest innovation, the Jackery Explorer 2000v2 , starting October 8. This compact, next-generation solar generator is now available for a special low price, with exclusive bundles and a free gift opportunity for early shoppers.



During Amazon’s Prime Day from October 8 to October 9, those in the market for reliable and green backup power can take advantage of the following exclusive deals on Jackery's E2000v2 series:

E2000v2: $999 (down from $1,499), delivering incredible value for home essential backup or outdoor use.

E2000v2 with two 200W Solar Panels: Bundle available for just $1599, providing a complete renewable power solution for emergency preparedness or off-grid adventures.

With the winter season fast approaching, the E2000v2 solar generator is an ideal choice for anyone looking to safeguard against potential power outages. No installation is required, making it a hassle-free backup power solution that can be deployed instantly during emergencies.

The Jackery Explorer 2000v2 Highlights:

Lightest, Smallest LFP 2kWh Power Station: the E2000v2 is the most compact solution of its class, featuring a robust 2200W output and a 4400W surge capacity, perfect for high-demand appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, or power tools.

Enhanced Charging Speed: With the capability to recharge in just two hours, the E2000v2 offers convenience and reliability, ensuring you stay powered during emergencies or on the go.

Versatile Power Options: Featuring multiple outlets and USB-A/USB-C ports, the E2000v2 can power everything from vital home electronics to smaller devices, making it a flexible solution for any situation.

Eco-Friendly: Unlike traditional gas generators, the E2000v2 can be paired with solar panels to harness clean, renewable energy, perfect for both outdoor use and indoor backup power needs.

Don’t miss out on Jackery’s best deals of the year. For more details, visit Jackery.com and be on the lookout for additional deals on Jackery’s Amazon Storefront from October 8-9, 2024.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is the world’s leading provider of innovative solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions. As a global top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery is driven by its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." By integrating with Geneverse in 2024, Jackery has expanded its product offerings and is able to deliver a comprehensive range of energy solutions, from portable solar generators for outdoor use to whole-home backup systems, furthering its commitment to making green energy accessible for all. Jackery has consistently fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale, maintaining long-term partnerships with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC. Through these collaborations, Jackery continues to contribute to global sustainable development and other public welfare initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.



