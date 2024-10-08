DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of FTV Employment Services Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data breach claims on behalf of FTV Employment Services (“Fortive”) customers. Fortive learned of suspicious activity in or around October and November 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

About FTV Employment Services (“Fortive”)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Fortive is an industrial technology company.

What happened?

On or about October 3, 2024, several Fortive subsidiaries, including FTV Employment Services, reported data breaches to state attorney general offices. The breaches led to unauthorized access to sensitive personal information such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, passport numbers, financial data, and health insurance information. The breaches were discovered after two cyber-attacks on Fortive’s network between January 25, 2023, and November 6, 2023. Fortive confirmed the unauthorized access and notified affected individuals. Subsidiaries impacted include Accruent, Advanced Sterilization Products, Censis Technologies, Inc., Fluke Corp., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials, Setra Systems, Inc., and The Gordian Group, Inc.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the data breach.

For more information, please contact:

