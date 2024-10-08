Melmed Law Group Secures Number 1 Wage & Hour Settlement in Santa Barbara County | Top Employment Law Firm in California





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that Melmed Law Group has been recognized for obtaining the Number 1 Settlement in Santa Barbara County for 2023 in the Wage & Hour Violation category. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights the firm’s continued success in advocating for employee rights and securing significant settlements for workers who have experienced wage theft and other employment violations.

This recognition reinforces Melmed Law Group's reputation as a leading employment law firm in California. The firm remains committed to delivering justice for workers across the state and holding employers accountable for violations of labor laws.

Jonathan Melmed , Founder and Managing Partner of Melmed Law Group , commented on the recognition, “We are honored to receive this acknowledgment. It underscores our firm’s dedication to achieving favorable outcomes for our clients and our commitment to ensuring employees’ rights are upheld.”

The full list of recognized settlements for Santa Barbara County in 2023 can be found at Top Verdict , which highlights the most significant settlements and verdicts from across the nation.

For more information about Melmed Law Group or to schedule a consultation , please visit melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group: Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment , discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft , and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

