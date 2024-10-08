SALCO Acquires USD $9 Million of Limitless’ $GEMS - Leveraging Everest’s Ecosystem of Custody, Tokenization & Infrastructure

Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Limitless marked a significant milestone in their tokenization journey with a USD $9 million sale of their ecosystem RWA token to SALCO (South American Lithium Company), a key institutional partner in the Latin-American mining industry. The purchase highlights Everest’s ability to tokenize real world assets, and facilitate liquidity.



SALCO opted to financially structure part of its operation in $GEMS tokens instead of actual emeralds unlocking the benefits of tokenized “real” Real World Assets - including portability, fungibility, and collateralization. "We are thrilled to work with Everest, and trust its world-class platform and management with full confidence. The $9M GEMS deal opens our ability to transact with previously illiquid assets, bringing SALCO into the new tokenized future," said Juan Lasheras-Bunge of SALCO.



Limitless, in collaboration with Everest, announced the launch of USD $20 million $GEMS tokens, backed by over USD $600 million in liquid assets. This launch introduced the first Real World Asset token of its kind in the RWA tokenization space.



$GEMS are available through the EverLaunch platform, https://everlaunch.org/gems at a fixed price of USD $1 per token, allowing individuals to purchase with fiat or swap with crypto; the remaining $GEMS will be for sale until December 15, 2024. $GEMS are also tradable on QuickSwap at https://quickswap.exchange/#/swap?currency0=0x3c499c542cEF5E3811e1192ce70d8cC03d5c3359¤cy1=0x25eFae7B0b2866CaFB14E8eaD333a42eeb2A0b80&swapIndex=0



Key benefits of $GEMS include:



Access a multi-billion dollar mining ecosystem

Industry-leading 4X refund policy

Backed by $600M+ in collateral

Stake for up to 20% APY

Earn referral rewards



“SALCO, a leading player in the mining industry, investing $9 million in $GEMS is a strong validation of our vision to unlock value for institutions within the sector. Their decision to leverage the Everest ecosystem underscores the confidence both SALCO and Limitless have in the security, innovation, and long-term viability that Everest provides,” said Matteo Rosetti, General Manager of Limitless.



Join the $GEMS Community

X: https://x.com/GEMScommunity

Telegram: https://t.me/GEMS_Token_Community

Telegram (News): https://t.me/GEMS_Token_News



About Viaarpe Limitless

A global, multi-billion dollar mining conglomerate in operation for more than 20 years across three continents, Viaarpe Limitless has a proven track record of harvesting gemstones, precious metals, rare-earth elements and minerals. Viaarpe Limitless is working to change how people discover, purchase, and use gemstones with the $GEMS token offering. For more info, visit: https://viaarpelimitless.com/

Contact: mexico (at) viaarpelimitless.com



About SALCO

SALCO develops and commercializes properties for the mining industry, primarily in the “Lithium Triangle”, and strategic reserves in other Argentine provinces. We simplify the acquisition of mining properties for lithium specialized companies in the extraction of this mineral, essential for the current energy transition. For more info, visit: https://salco.com.ar/index_ing.html

Contact: https://salco.com.ar/contacto_ing.htm



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

