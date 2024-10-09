Air Brake System Market Size Expected to Hit USD 5.9 Billion by 2034, Advancing at a 3.2% CAGR Due to Demand in Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air brake system market (Markt für Druckluftbremssysteme) was projected to attain US$ 4.2 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 3.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 5.9 billion .

Instead of employing hydraulic fluid, compressed air is used in air brake systems. It may be a combination of both disc and drum brakes. Parking brake release and service brake application both require air pressure.

By releasing the pressure in the chamber due to spring force, this brake then engages with the parking brake section of the spring brake chamber. The parking brake can also be employed as an emergency braking mechanism thanks to this capability.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86010

The majority of heavy-duty and commercial vehicles use air brake systems because of their accuracy, which lowers the number of traffic accidents. For high-speed trains, the installation of an air brake system is also recommended in order to effectively control air pressure and provide passengers with a smooth and safe ride.





Key Findings of the Market Report

Over the course of the previous five years, the production of high-speed trains has doubled, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the projection period.

This is because high-speed trains provide a faster, safer, and more pleasant travel experience. But the energy required to power these trains is significant, and if the brake system fails, it may be disastrous.

Many high-speed train manufacturers prefer the air brake system, also known as the pneumatic brake system, to guarantee the comfort and safety of their passengers during travel.

Market Trends for Air Brake System

The increasing urbanization and transportation needs are driving up the need for off-highway trucks and commercial vehicles.

As a result, manufacturers all over the world have developed air brakes, ensuring both safety and extended life. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association estimates that 16.7 million vans, lorries, and buses are produced annually globally.

Commercial vehicle manufacturers like air-assisted brakes because of the dependability it offers. Additional benefits of air brake mechanisms for different types of multi-trailer trucks include an infinite supply of air, which facilitates the smooth operation of the brake system (because operating fluid exhaustion is not an issue).

Global Market for Air Brake System: Regional Outlook

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of the air brake system market (Markt für Druckluftbremssysteme), a situation that is anticipated to be true for the duration of the forecast. This is explained by the region's recent emergence as one of the car manufacturing industry's centers.

The Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) reports that over 55% of trucks produced globally are produced in Asia Pacific. This is because companies like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Xiamen King Long Motor, and Zhenghou Yutong concentrate on developing unique solutions to deal with the everyday braking and driving situations that drivers encounter.

Due to the increased utility of commercial vehicles and the subsequent rise of the freight transportation sector, North America and Europe are anticipated to witness consistent growth in the air brake system market. Furthermore, the growing e-Commerce industry is fueling the need for heavy-duty and long-haul vehicles that perform better when equipped with air brake systems.

For more Details, Download Sample Copy of this Report from Here- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86010

Global Air Brake System Market: Key Players

Manufacturers in the air brake system industry are choosing inorganic development strategies to bolster their market share in the brake air system industry.

For example, ZF and Navistar signed a deal in March 2021 for ZF to provide 100 Navistar international trucks with MAXXUS L2.0 air disc brakes. In order to connect with Chinese clients, Haldex and the FAST Group inked a contract in April 2021.

To get a larger footing, major players in the air brake system market are also launching new or updated products and services. The following companies are well-known participants in the global air brake system market:

Aventics GmbH

Brakes India

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Fort Garry Industries

Haldex

Knorr-Bremse AG

Knott Brake Co

Kongsberg

Mahle Group

MEI Brakes

Meritor Inc.

Metelli Group

Nabtesco Corporation

Sealco Commercial Vehicle Products

SilverbackHD

SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited

TSE Brakes Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Mando Corporation unveiled the idea of "Freedom in Mobility" in January 2021. It consists of an integrated module of "x-by-Wire" technology, which connects the company's electric hyper-connectivity-based BbW (Brake-by-Wire) and SbW (Steer-by-Wire) systems.

unveiled the idea of "Freedom in Mobility" in January 2021. It consists of an integrated module of "x-by-Wire" technology, which connects the company's electric hyper-connectivity-based BbW (Brake-by-Wire) and SbW (Steer-by-Wire) systems. To ensure that Meritor EX+ LS air disc brakes (ADB) are standard on Freightliner Cascadia truck models by 2025, Meritor, Inc. and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced in November 2020 that their cooperation will be extended.

Global Air Brake System Market Segmentation

Component

Compressor

Governor

Storage Tank

Air Dryer

Foot Valve

Brake Chamber

Slack Adjuster

Others

Brake Type

Air Drum Brake

Air Disc Brake

Material

Metal

Organic

Ceramic

Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Integrated Truck

Semi-trailer

Refrigerated Trailer

Flatbed Trailer

Dry Van

Curtain Trailer

Tankers

Others (Dump Trailer, etc.)

Buses and Coaches

Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86010<ype=S

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Automotive

Port and Handling Equipment Tire Market : The global port and handling equipment tire market (Reifenmarkt für Hafen- und Umschlaggeräte) is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2032.

The global port and handling equipment tire market (Reifenmarkt für Hafen- und Umschlaggeräte) is projected to flourish at a from 2022 to 2032. Autonomous Trains Market : The global autonomous trains market (Markt für autonome Züge) is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global autonomous trains market (Markt für autonome Züge) is projected to flourish at a from 2022 to 2031. Vehicle Traction and Auxiliary Battery Market – The vehicle traction and auxiliary battery market (Markt für Fahrzeugtraktion und Zusatzbatterien ) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2031.

– The vehicle traction and auxiliary battery market (Markt für Fahrzeugtraktion und Zusatzbatterien ) is estimated to advance at a from 2023 to 2031. Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market – The autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market (Markt für autonome und halbautonome Traktoren) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com