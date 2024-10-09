2025 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.
In 2025 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
13.02.2025 Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results
14.02.2025 January results
12.03.2025 February results
19.03.2025 Audited Annual Report for 2024
16.04.2025 General meeting of shareholders
23.04.2025 Q1 interim results
13.05.2025 April results
11.06.2025 May results
18.07.2025 Q2 interim results
12.08.2025 July results
10.09.2025 August results
22.10.2025 Q3 interim results
12.11.2025 October results
10.12.2025 November results
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 200,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee