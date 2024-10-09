2025 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank





AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.

In 2025 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

13.02.2025 Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results

14.02.2025 January results

12.03.2025 February results

19.03.2025 Audited Annual Report for 2024

16.04.2025 General meeting of shareholders

23.04.2025 Q1 interim results

13.05.2025 April results

11.06.2025 May results

18.07.2025 Q2 interim results

12.08.2025 July results

10.09.2025 August results

22.10.2025 Q3 interim results

12.11.2025 October results

10.12.2025 November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 200,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee





