Finantsinspektsioon confirmed the capital requirements and guidelines of Coop Pank AS at the current level

Finantsinspektsioon has carried out annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) and confirmed in its letter to Coop Pank AS dated 18th of December 2025 that the capital requirements and guidance will remain at the current levels, as approved by the decision of the Management Board of the Finantsinspektsioon on 2nd of December 2024.

According to the decision of Finantsinspektsioon, the Pillar 2 requirement of 2.75% and the Pillar 2 guidance of 1.50% of the total risk position remain to be valid to Coop Pank AS.

The capital requirements and buffers of Coop Pank AS are as follows:

Affirmed capital requirements Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 10,55% Base requirement 4,50% Capital conservation buffer 2,50% Countercyclical buffer 1,50% Systematically important institution buffer 0,50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 1,55% Tier 1 capital 12,56% Base requirement 6,00% Capital conservation buffer 2,50% Countercyclical buffer 1,50% Systematically important institution buffer 0,50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 2,06% Total capital adequacy (CAD) 15,25% Base requirement 8,00% Capital conservation buffer 2,50% Countercyclical buffer 1,50% Systematically important institution buffer 0,50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 2,75% Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) 1,50%



According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank, Coop Pank fulfills all applicable capital requirements with a margin and is sufficiently capitalized for continued growth.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 225,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

