Coop Pank AS raises subordinated capital from the European Energy Efficiency Fund

On 19 December 2025, Coop Pank AS (hereinafter the Bank) and European Energy Efficiency Fund S.A. SICAV-SIF (hereafter EEEF) concluded an unsecured subordinated loan agreement in the amount of 5 million euros, with an interest rate of 6 months’ EURIBOR plus 3.25% per annum. The loan is repayable in one installment, and the term of the loan agreement is 31.03.2034. The Bank has the right to repay the loan early with the permission of the Financial Supervision Authority after 5 years have passed since it was issued.

In the form of a subordinated loan agreement, it is a capital instrument included in the Bank's Tier 2 own funds.

According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank AS, the funds from the subordinated loan agreement will be used to continue the Bank's growth strategy by directing the funds primarily to projects promoting energy efficiency or renewable energy production. This is the second time the Bank has raised capital from the EEEF; on the first occasion, the Bank obtained a subordinated loan of 15 million euros from the EEEF under an agreement concluded in 2023.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 225,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

