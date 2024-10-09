Tactical Communications Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Increasing Focus on Real-Time Data Sharing and Situational Awareness Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Communications - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tactical Communications was estimated at US$14.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.







The rise of digital communication tools and the need for highly responsive, decentralized decision-making are reshaping the landscape of military communications. Modern tactical communication systems also integrate satellite communication (SATCOM), software-defined radios (SDRs), and advanced encryption protocols.

What Is Driving Growth in the Tactical Communications Market?



The growth in the tactical communications market is driven by several factors, including increasing defense budgets across the globe, rising geopolitical tensions, and the need for modernized, secure communication systems. The increasing complexity of modern warfare, requiring fast and secure information exchange, is propelling demand for advanced tactical communication networks.

Technological advancements such as AI-driven communication tools, the deployment of 5G, and integration with unmanned systems are further expanding the market. The shift towards more decentralized, network-centric warfare is also driving the need for tactical communication systems that offer real-time situational awareness, flexibility, and data security across different operational environments.



How Are Technological Advances Expanding Tactical Communication Capabilities?



The rapid evolution of technology is driving significant advances in tactical communications, particularly with the integration of broadband, 5G networks, and AI-enabled systems. These technologies are enhancing real-time data transmission, enabling faster decision-making and better situational awareness.

The adoption of software-defined radios has revolutionized communication by offering interoperability across various communication platforms and frequencies. Moreover, advancements in SATCOM and the increasing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are driving the need for more robust and adaptable tactical communication networks. New encryption technologies are also ensuring the highest levels of data security, which is crucial in defense operations.



What Are the Key Market Segments Driving Tactical Communications?



In terms of components, the market includes hardware, such as radios, headsets, and network infrastructure, and software components, which include encryption, data management, and network protocols. The platforms include land, air, and naval systems, each requiring specialized communication equipment. The military and defense sector remains the largest end-user, but there is growing adoption in law enforcement, emergency services, and critical infrastructure protection. The integration of AI, 5G, and advanced wireless technologies is driving significant growth in all these segments.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ground Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$8.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Airborne Platform segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $3.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $3.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Tactical Communications - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Defense Expenditures Worldwide Propel Demand for Tactical Communication Systems

Advancements in Secure Communication Technologies Drive Adoption in Military Operations

Increasing Focus on Real-Time Data Sharing and Situational Awareness Expands Market Opportunities

Emergence of Network-Centric Warfare Strategies Spurs Growth in Tactical Communications Market

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Capabilities of Tactical Communication Systems

Growth in Border Security and Surveillance Applications Strengthens Business Case for Adoption

Expansion of Mobile Ad-Hoc Networks (MANET) Drives Demand for Tactical Communication Devices

Rising Need for Secure and Resilient Communication in Disaster Recovery Expands Market Reach

Growing Adoption of Satellite-Based Communication Systems Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Focus on Interoperability Between Military and Civilian Agencies Drives Innovation

Emerging Use of Tactical Communications in Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Fuels Growth

Rising Demand for C4ISR Systems Creates Opportunities for Tactical Communication Providers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 46 Featured)

BAE Systems PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Iridium Communications, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Tactical Communications Group LLC.

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

ViaSat, Inc.

