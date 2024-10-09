HUMAN Raises $50+ Million in Growth Funding to Protect the Digital Customer Journey and Defend Against Bots, Fraud and Risk

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security , a leading cybersecurity company committed to safeguarding every step of the customer’s online journey by defending against bots, fraud, and digital risk - announced today $50+ million in growth capital led by WestCap with additional investment from Goldman Sachs, ClearSky , NightDragon and Vertex Ventures US to bolster HUMAN on its mission to protect the integrity of the digital world by ensuring every online interaction, transaction, and connection is authentic, secure, and human.



Since 2012, HUMAN has invested heavily in developing a unified Human Defense Platform that verifies over 20 trillion digital interactions weekly, empowering 500+ global brands with unparalleled telemetry for rapid, real-time response to even the most sophisticated threats. This latest investment will further accelerate the platform's growth by incorporating advanced AI techniques to enhance scale and efficacy, including improvements to digital account protections, and new media security solutions for click fraud defense and advertising integrity for platforms, agencies, and brands. The funding will also deepen HUMAN’s engagement in the public sector, driving new use cases that enhance cybersecurity for government entities in response to the proliferation of influence operations. Further, investment and focus will be placed on unlocking the full platform power of HUMAN’s truly unique products and insights and strengthening capabilities across the entire customer journey.

“From ad fraud and account takeover to account fraud and compliance, HUMAN has proven their platform can defend against most prolific threats on the internet today,” said Kevin Marcus, Partner, Co-COO and Head of Strategic Operators at WestCap. “HUMAN is uniquely positioned to protect the integrity of the digital world by bringing trust back into the equation in the fight against bots, fraud and digital risks.”

In January 2024, HUMAN strengthened its leadership team by bringing on Stu Solomon as a CEO , formerly the President of Recorded Future, to expand product use cases, and elevate commercial and marketing efforts. Under Solomon’s leadership, the Human Defense Platform was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024 by principal analyst Sandy Carielli . The Human Defense Platform received top scores in nine categories including “Detection Models,” “Mobile App and API Protection,” and “ Vision.” Customers ranked HUMAN the #1 vendor in G2’s Summer 2024 Grid and Fall 2024 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation solutions . Building on HUMAN’s history of leadership in the media security space, the company expanded its relationship with LinkedIn to help detect and filter invalid traffic on LinkedIn and across its network of publishers.

“HUMAN stands at the forefront of cybersecurity, offering a unique approach to protecting the entire digital commerce ecosystem globally. From the moment digital ad content is served, through its publication and consumer engagement, to the critical account decision points, HUMAN offers real-time protection ensuring proactive detection and disruption of the most sophisticated threats,” said Stu Solomon, CEO of HUMAN. “With this growth investment from WestCap, Goldman Sachs, ClearSky, NightDragon and Vertex Ventures US, we will accelerate our leadership position by delivering one powerful platform that ensures every interaction, transaction and connection is authentic, secure and trustworthy.”

The Human Defense Platform solves enterprise-wide pain points through its product offerings across the entire customer journey:

Advertising Protection: Protects programmatic inventory from bots, fraud, malvertising, and ad quality violations, ensuring brand reputation and revenue by fostering a trusted buying experience.

Protects programmatic inventory from bots, fraud, malvertising, and ad quality violations, ensuring brand reputation and revenue by fostering a trusted buying experience. Application Protection: Protects against account takeover, scraping, transaction abuse, fake interactions, and client-side supply chain attacks by fostering a trusted application environment where users feel safe to interact and transact.

Protects against account takeover, scraping, transaction abuse, fake interactions, and client-side supply chain attacks by fostering a trusted application environment where users feel safe to interact and transact. Account Protection: Protects accounts from automated credential stuffing and brute force account takeover attacks, fake accounts used by fraudsters to exploit platforms and services, and remediates accounts that have been compromised.



“As an investor, board member and strategic partner with HUMAN, NightDragon has had a front-row seat to the company’s strong growth and market position, as well as the clear differentiation its technology offers to stop online fraud and cybersecurity attacks at the source,” said Dave DeWalt, CEO and Founder, NightDragon. “HUMAN is tackling one of the internet's most essential challenges today: maintaining the human touch in digital experiences, verifying impressions for fraud and digital risk while providing confidence for the business to transact and act upon those interactions in real-time.”

To augment the best-in-class technology of the platform, HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team , continues to drive product enhancements by feeding the Human Defense Platform and engineering teams with new and emerging bot threats and orchestrating disruptions and takedowns across cybersecurity and ad fraud.

“HUMAN’s platform and its intelligent technology, fueled by uniquely scaled signal intelligence, helps its clients protect against a wide range of sophisticated modern threats and empowers them to make high-fidelity decisions,” said Anthony Arnold, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. “Following this growth investment in HUMAN, we look forward to working with them and our partners to accelerate HUMAN’s leadership across these new areas of investment.”

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We ensure that every digital interaction, transaction, and connection is authentic, secure, and human. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. To ensure your digital connections are trusted, visit www.humansecurity.com

About WestCap

WestCap is a strategic operating and investing firm that partners with visionary leaders to build generational businesses. Our team is comprised of seasoned industry leaders and entrepreneurs who guide companies through the most pivotal stages of growth. With over $6 billion of assets under management, notable investments include Airbnb, StubHub, Ipreo, Addepar, Hopper, iCapital, SIMON, and GoodLeap. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit www.westcap.com

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

masha.krylova@humansecurity.com