Marex Agrees Terms to Acquire UK FX Specialist Hamilton Court Group

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has agreed terms to acquire Hamilton Court Group which will expand the foreign exchange (FX) services it offers clients, consistent with its strategy to bring new clients and new capabilities onto its platform and diversify its earnings.



Headquartered in London, Hamilton Court Group offers a full suite of FX products, ranging from bespoke complex FX options and derivative structures to more ‘vanilla’ products such as forwards, spots and swaps. Its clients are primarily mid-sized UK and European corporates and it has about 170 employees located in London, Milan, Madrid, and Toronto.

The acquisition of Hamilton Court Group, which is subject to contract and regulatory approval, would be complementary to Marex’s existing FX operations.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented:

“This agreement supports our strategy to bring new clients onto our platform and is in line with our goal to add both clients and capabilities, as we continue to diversify our business to ensure we can grow through various market conditions.”

Tony Keterman, CEO of Hamilton Court Group, said:

“Joining Marex will give us access to a larger balance sheet and a growing global footprint, both of which will support our own continued expansion. Our clients will benefit from this support as well as being able to access the broader range of products and services Marex can offer. We are excited to be joining a like-minded, ambitious firm where we can flourish.”

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. Enabling access to 58 exchanges, the Group provides coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging, and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, serving over 4,000 active clients and executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.