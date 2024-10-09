Kazakhstan Construction Industry Analysis 2024: Output to Grow by 5.3% in Real-terms this Year Before Registering an AAGR of 3.2% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Numerous Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kazakhstan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Kazakhstan is expected to grow by 5.3% in real terms in 2024, supported by public and private investment in the development of transport networks and energy projects.

According to the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, investment in fixed capital grew by 12% year-on-year (YoY) in the first two months of 2024, following an overall annual growth of 19.8% in 2023.

Growth in 2024 will also be supported by the commencement of over 40 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects this year, with some of the notable projects including the construction of a medical equipment manufacturing facility by the US based manufacturing company GE Healthcare, an anticancer drug production facility by the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company Roche, and a ceramic tile manufacturing plant by the Austria-based building material company Lasselsberger.



The Kazakhstani construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 3.2% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in the energy, residential, healthcare, and education sectors. In December 2023, the government signed 20 agreements worth KZT2.3 trillion ($4.85 billion) with foreign companies in the areas of green energy, infrastructure, and digitization at the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai.

Some of the signed agreements include collaboration between Saudi based energy company ACWA Power and France based company TotalEnergies for wind power projects; a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) to enhance maritime transportation and digitization across the country; and the construction of a 1GW wind power station by the UAE based company Masdar, with an investment of KZT659.2 billion ($1.4 billion).

