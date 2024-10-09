Standout Transportation Technology Innovators Recognized in 5th Annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the winners in its 5th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

As the smart transportation market is set to exceed $130 billion in the coming year, and the autonomous vehicle market projected to hit $556.67 billion by 2026, the industry is experiencing a seismic shift. Breakthrough innovations in AI-driven autonomous systems, vehicle electrification, and shared mobility are paving the way for interconnected, transformative technologies. These advancements not only enhance customer experiences but also create new, sustainable business models—driving both industry growth and environmental progress.

“In some ways, this is the most thrilling time for automotive innovation since the very first motor car. However, the automotive industry is also facing challenges such as power consumption, sustainability, cybersecurity risks and regulatory challenges. Our program recognizes the breakthrough technology that is helping varying sectors of transportation to work more efficiently and address these challenges head on,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “We extend our sincere congratulations to our 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners and congratulate them on their success and momentum in driving breakthrough innovation in the transportation technology industry.”

The 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Connected Car

Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: nSpireAuto by Endeavour Technology

Connected Car Platform of the Year: Tata Communications MOVE™

Data Management Platform of the Year: KPIT Technologies

Head-Up Display (HUD) Solution of the Year: Ready Vision QVUE by HARMAN International

Overall Connected Solution of the Year: SoundHound Chat AI

Automotive Cybersecurity

Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year: Block Harbor Cybersecurity

Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: RT-64x Root of Trust, Rambus

Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: VicOne

Navigation and Mapping

Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: Mapbox

Sensor Technology

Auto Sensor Innovation of the Year: indie Semiconductor

Automotive Sensor Software Solution of the Year: 1NCE

Smart Parking

Smart Parking Innovation of the Year: VinAI

Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Solution of the Year: Tau Motors

Vehicle Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: EquipmentShare

Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year: Kaluza

Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year: EVE by Teletrac Navman

Fleet and Transportation Management

Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Nauto

Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Fleetio

Public Transportation Technology Solution of the Year: UbiRider

Transportation Logistics Management Solution of the Year: Cognosos

Transportation Management Solution of the Year: Automotive Research and Testing Center (ARTC)

Autonomous Driving Technology

Autonomous Vehicle Platform of the Year: Kognic

Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year: GPR

Artificial Intelligence

AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: Autofleet

AutoTech AI Solution of the Year: Tern AI

Best Use of AI in AutoTech: Lotlinx

Auto Dealership

Auto Dealership Solution of the Year: Jump IQ by Dave Cantin Group

Auto Dealership Technology of the Year: Tekion

Industry Leadership

Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Solera

AutoTech CEO of the Year: L&T Technology Services

Car Buying App of the Year: Auto AI by BCG X, Pocket Configurator

Overall AutoTech Company of the Year: Applied Electric Vehicles

Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year: Ottopia

Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Sonatus

