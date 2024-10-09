BriteCore Recognized as an InsurTech 100 Company

San Mateo, CA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform for Property & Casualty insurance providers, is proud to announce its been named to the 2024 InsurTech100, Fintech Global's annual list of the world's most innovative insurance technology companies. BriteCore was recognized for streamlining operations, improving decision-making, and elevating the user experience for carriers, agents and their policyholders.

BriteCore's platform is built for P&C insurance carriers and managing general agents (MGAs) looking to modernize and automate their core systems. Fully cloud-native, BriteCore offers end-to-end policy administration, claims management, and billing capabilities, providing clients with the flexibility and scalability needed to grow their businesses. With its highly configurable and API-driven architecture, BriteCore enables carriers to deliver better service, reduce costs, and adapt to market changes with ease. The platform also integrates advanced data analytics and automation tools to improve underwriting, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate claims resolution.

“We are thrilled to recognize BriteCore as part of this year's InsurTech100,” said Richard Sachar, CEO of FinTech Global. “BriteCore has demonstrated exceptional innovation in addressing the core technology needs of insurers. Their cloud-native platform allows carriers to deliver superior operational efficiency, improve their decision-making processes, and provide a more intuitive experience for both agents and policyholders. BriteCore’s approach stood out among the many companies reviewed, making them a worthy addition to this prestigious list.”

"We are honored to be recognized by FinTech Global as a leader in the InsurTech space," said Amede Hungerford, Chief Marketing Officer at BriteCore. "This recognition reflects our commitment to empowering P&C insurers with a modern, scalable core platform that drives operational excellence and fuels business growth. FinTech Global's award program highlights the critical role innovation plays in advancing the insurance industry, and BriteCore is proud to be at the forefront of that transformation."

The InsurTech100 list, produced annually by FinTech Global, is selected by a panel of seasoned analysts and industry experts. This year’s contest to make the InsurTech100 ranking was the most competitive to date with over 2,100 nominations reviewed. The list is the go-to resource for insurers looking to evaluate the latest digital insurance technologies and identify those most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry.

The complete list of the InsurTech100 can be found at https://fintech.global/insurtech100/.

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.