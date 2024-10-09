StorONE Launches Exciting New Podcast Series on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and the Future of Data Storage

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the industry leader in storage platform innovation, is proud to announce the launch of The StorONE Podcast, a new series designed to explore the world of entrepreneurship, cutting-edge technology, and the ever-evolving landscape of data storage. Hosted by StorONE Solution Architect James Keating, the podcast will provide listeners with valuable insights from industry experts and StorONE's in-house thought leaders.

In the premiere episode, StorONE's CEO and Co-Founder, Gal Naor, shares his entrepreneurial journey. After successfully founding Storwize and overseeing its acquisition by IBM, Naor recognized an even greater opportunity to disrupt the storage industry once again. He founded StorONE with the mission to create ONE Storage Platform that solves the industry's most pressing challenges—delivering unmatched performance, scalability, and cost efficiency while supporting all workloads.

"The first episode is deeply meaningful to me," said Naor. "It's a story of leveraging the lessons I have learned in my three decades in the industry to push the boundaries of what's possible in storage technology. With The StorONE Podcast, we aim to share our industry knowledge and spark important conversations that highlight innovation and provide actionable insights for anyone navigating the complex world of data storage. I am excited for listeners to join us on this journey.”

James Keating, who brings his unique experience as both a solution architect and a former radio host, explained the inspiration behind the podcast: "We created this podcast to break down the complexities of data storage, share real-world experiences from industry experts, and inspire conversations that help drive innovation forward," said Keating. "I'm excited to be back on the airwaves, combining my passion for technology and broadcasting. My goal is for every episode to offer something valuable—whether you're an entrepreneur, IT professional, or just curious about the future of storage."

The StorONE Podcast will release bi-weekly episodes covering key topics such as:

Leveraging AI in storage solutions

Strategic planning for long-term success

Overcoming obstacles in scaling storage startups

Navigating the balance between innovation and risk

The podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeart Radio. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to stay updated on new episodes and follow StorONE on X and LinkedIn for ongoing insights and updates.

About StorONE:

Headquartered in New York, StorONE offers the only 100% enterprise software that abstracts hardware and software without any hardware dependency. Our unique technology is designed for high capacity with high-performance storage solutions. With an eight-year investment in completely rewriting the storage stack from the ground up, StorONE maximizes drive utilization, dramatically reducing the number of disks required and providing state-of-the-art data protection against security threats.

StorONE provides ONE software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, disk type, or location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By integrating data integrity, retention, protection, replication, and security features into a single product, StorONE simplifies operations without requiring additional applications or payments.

Our solution solves one of the biggest storage pain points by supporting different disk types on the same volume, ensuring future-proofing without migrations, and extending to future AI capabilities to maintain data value for potential business use.

StorONE is the most efficient and cost-effective enterprise storage software, paving the way for advanced high-capacity and high-performance solutions while optimizing performance and capacity.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.