ECD Auto Design Spotlights Premium Accessories for One-Of-One Vehicle Transformations





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, a leader in custom, one-of-one luxury vehicle restorations, specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, Jaguar E-Types, Mustangs, and Toyota FJs is proud to spotlight an extensive range of premium accessories designed to elevate custom builds to new heights of luxury, functionality, and personalization.

At ECD Auto Design, we offer an incredible range of customization options, with over 2 million possible design combinations to ensure that each vehicle we build is truly one-of-a-kind. Whether it’s selecting the perfect paint color, adding on adventure accessories, convenience or luxurious interior upgrades, we work closely with our clients to bring their vision to life. Our ever expanding line of custom accessories takes this personalization to the next level, with options like custom one-of-one paint coatings, premium sound systems, pet accessories, and advanced off-road gear. These details elevate both the luxury and performance of every vehicle, making each build as unique as its owner.

Personalization

1. Custom, One-of-One Paint Coating

Once selected, each color code is client owned and will not be used for any other ECD vehicle, creating a one-of-one design.

Adventure Accessories

1. Custom Ski Racks

Securely carries all your ski gear

Compatible with ECD's powerful vehicles, ensuring easy access to mountainsides for the best downhill experiences.

2. Beach Runner Accessory Rack

Versatile rack system designed for beach outings.

Capable of holding a wide array of items including: Bikes Grills Coolers Campfire wood

Features a mountable cutting block for food preparation.

The perfect accessory for a full day on the beach.

3. Custom Overnight Camping Trailer

Our collaboration with Turtleback Trailers offers an unrivaled overnight camping experience.

Trailers are loaded with features including sleeping area, shower, 44-gallon hot water on demand, comfortable tent and awning, cooking area, spacious storage, etc.

Folds up for easy towing, perfectly complementing ECD vehicles.



Convenience Upgrades

1. Custom Dog Ramps: Designed for easy vehicle access for pets.

2. Power Folding Side Steps

Automatically extends and retracts.

Adds both convenience for entry/exit and style to the vehicle.

3. Panoramic Roof Options

Offers breathtaking views and an open-air feel.

Integrates modern technology into classic Defender designs.



Interior Upgrades

1. Halo Style Radio Screen

Seamlessly blends modern technology with classic design.

Provides intuitive control at the driver's fingertips.

2. Extended Center Consoles

Provides extra storage space.

Contributes to a sleek, custom look.

Enhances both beauty and functionality of the interior.



3. Custom Cargo Drawer System

Perfect for organizing tools, gear, or any items needing secure storage.

Can be customized to fit exact accessory needs of the owner.

4. Wood-Paneled Floors

Adds a touch of classic elegance to the vehicle interior.

Brings warmth and sophistication to the overall design.

Can be installed in SUVs or cars.



ECD is renowned for one-for-one builds and these accessories further demonstrate our commitment to offering our clients truly bespoke vehicles. Whether you take your vehicle on the beach, along the coast, up the mountain or just want to enjoy luxurious driving experiences, ECD ensures that every aspect of the vehicle can be tailored to the owner's specific needs and preferences.

"At ECD Auto Design, we're committed to creating the vehicle of your dreams," says John Price, Director of Vehicle Design at ECD Automotive Design. "From adventure-ready exteriors to luxurious interiors, we have the accessories to make your vision a reality."

ECD Auto Design's commitment to customization ensures that each vehicle becomes a unique masterpiece, tailored to the owner's preferences and lifestyle needs. Whether clients seek powerful engine upgrades, luxurious interior options, or specialized accessories, ECD Auto Design delivers unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail.

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

