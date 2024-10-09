Mather Al-Ali Joins Vislink as Vice President of Sales for Middle East and Africa Region

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL), a global leader in live video capture, delivery, and management for the media, entertainment, law enforcement, and defense sectors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mather Al-Ali as Vice President of Sales for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Mather will be responsible for driving sales across all Vislink solutions, with a particular focus on growing the defense, military, and public safety business.



Mather brings over two decades of regional MEA experience in sales leadership, with a proven track record of growing revenue, profitability, and business transformation. His extensive background covers key accounts, channel management, and regional strategy planning, with a deep understanding of the defense, government, maritime, telecommunications, and broadcast sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Mather to the Vislink team,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “His extensive experience in the defense and security sectors, coupled with his expertise in strategic growth and regional sales, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our presence in the MEA region. We are confident that Mather will play a pivotal role in driving our defense and public safety solutions, as well as fostering strong relationships with our customers and partners.”

Mather has previously held senior sales positions at leading multinational companies, including his most recent role as Regional Sales & Managing Director at Halo Maritime Defense Systems, where he oversaw business development, strategic partnerships and key account management for the EMEA region. His career also includes significant business development achievements in roles at Wartsila Voyage, ST Engineering, and ETL Systems, where he developed and implemented successful sales strategies and led regional teams to exceed business targets. Notably, Mather was part of the Vislink team from 2008 to 2013 as Regional Sales Director for the MEA region.

Mather holds a B.Eng. Honors Degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, and has completed certifications in areas including Digital Transformation, Agile Leadership, and AI and Cloud Computing. Fluent in both English and Arabic, Mather's comprehensive skillset and multilingual abilities make him well-positioned to support Vislink’s growth across diverse markets in the MEA region.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining Vislink and look forward to working with the team to continue building on the company’s momentum in the MEA region," said Mather Al-Ali. “The market for live video solutions in defense, public safety, and beyond is growing rapidly, and I am excited to bring Vislink’s innovative, market-leading technology to more customers across the region.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

