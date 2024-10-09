MJH Life Sciences® acquires EnVision Summit, expands leadership in eye care education

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences®, a leading provider of health care events, media and education, announced today its acquisition of the EnVision Summit, a premier certified continuing medical education (CME) conference for ophthalmologists, held annually in Puerto Rico. This acquisition supports one of MJH Life Sciences’ core pillars: Providing impactful educational experiences aimed at improving the care of patients.



The EnVision Summit, known for blending innovative CME-certified education in ophthalmology with a first-class family experience, will be integrated into the MJH Life Sciences multichannel model. The summit will be hosted as a CME-certified conference within the Physicians’ Education Resource® legacy portfolio and supported by the MJH Life Sciences’ eye care network brands Ophthalmology Times® and Optometry Times®.

“As we continue to expand our commitment to education in the eye care space, the acquisition of EnVision Summit allows us to build on the strong foundation we’ve established with our leading brands,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “The summit and its hundreds of loyal attendees will benefit not only from our expertise in providing engaging educational experiences on cutting-edge topics, but also from new and expanded opportunities to help them address the rapidly evolving ophthalmic landscape.”

The EnVision Summit director and cofounder, Bonnie An Henderson, M.D., expressed her excitement about the future of the summit under MJH Life Sciences’ leadership. “I am thrilled about the possibilities that this acquisition brings for the EnVision Summit,” Dr. Henderson said. “With the resources and expertise of MJH Life Sciences, we will be able to elevate our educational offerings to new heights, ensuring that eye care professionals worldwide have access to the most current and comprehensive information in multiple channels to better serve their patients. I look forward to continuing as the Program Director to maintain the excellence of the content and faculty.”

This acquisition aligns with MJH Life Sciences’ long-term growth strategy, which has been supported by a strategic partnership with BDT & MSD Partners since 2021.

The 2025 Summit is scheduled to take place from February 14-17, 2025, at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico; for more information and to register for the event, please visit www.envisionsummit.org.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is a leading provider of health care content and education, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing the knowledge of health care professionals. With a diverse portfolio of media properties, MJH Life Sciences delivers critical information and educational resources to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health care communities. For more information, visit the MJH Life Sciences website.

