Customers award Rightworks with record 11 badges in G2 Fall 2024 Reports

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud services provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce it earned a record 11 badges in G2’s Fall 2024 Reports for its OneSpace and OneSpace Firm solutions. The top honors from G2 continue to differentiate Rightworks as a leader in the accounting profession for its secure, advanced and user-friendly solutions and services backed by dedicated, expert support.



Rightworks OneSpace earned the following recognitions in G2’s Fall 2024 Reports:

Leader

Leader — Small-Business

— Small-Business High Performer (for OneSpace Firm)

(for OneSpace Firm) High Performer

High Performer — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market High Performer — Small-Business

— Small-Business Users Love Us

Best Support — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Easiest To Do Business With

Easiest To Do Business With — Small-Business

— Small-Business Momentum Leader



"We typically see only around 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports, so it’s a major accomplishment that Rightworks has been recognized this season, 2024,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “We extend our congratulations to Rightworks for receiving praise through authentic customer reviews, powering its rankings on the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace."

Rightworks achieved Leader and High Performer recognition by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in each category. Products must receive 10 or more reviews to be included. In G2’s Fall 2024 Reports, just 6% of the Software & Services received a Leader badge.

“We are honored to receive this remarkable G2 recognition for the 14th consecutive quarter. Our achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative solutions uniquely focused on the accounting profession and support that elevates our customers’ experience,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Learn more about what users have to say by visiting Rightworks’ review page.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

