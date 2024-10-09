Nüspace Celebrates the First Anniversary of Its Store at Quartier DIX30

BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüspace, a Canadian retailer specializing in contemporary and designer furniture, is proud to announce the first anniversary of its store at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard. To mark this special occasion, Nüspace invites its customers to an exclusive event that will take place on October 23, 2024, in-store.



The celebration will feature a festive atmosphere, new product launches, and a 20% discount on all in-store purchases, available only on the day of the event. This is a unique opportunity for design lovers and interior enthusiasts to enjoy exceptional offers while discovering the latest collections from Nüspace.

In addition, a private event will be held starting at 5:00 PM, where journalists, designers, and architects are cordially invited to join the Nüspace team for an exclusive networking session. This will be the perfect occasion for industry professionals to preview Nüspace's new arrivals and meet key players in the design world.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this first year at DIX30, a place that embodies the spirit of modernity and style that we strive to bring to our customers. This event is our way of thanking our loyal clientele for their ongoing support and inviting new visitors to explore our world of design," said Michel Abitbol, President of Nüspace.

Event details:

Date: October 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

October 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Location: Nüspace Store, Quartier DIX30, 8480 Boulevard Leduc, Unit 80, Brossard

Nüspace Store, Quartier DIX30, 8480 Boulevard Leduc, Unit 80, Brossard Special offer: 20% off all in-store purchases on the day of the event

20% off all in-store purchases on the day of the event Private event: From 5:00 PM for journalists, designers, and architects

This anniversary marks a significant milestone for Nüspace, which continues to grow and expand its offering of designer furniture and accessories, catering to the needs of contemporary design enthusiasts across Canada.

For more information about the event or to discover Nüspace's products, visit our store at DIX30 or check out our website and social media pages:

About Nüspace:

Nüspace is a Canadian retailer of contemporary furniture and design, offering carefully curated collections from both international and local brands. Whether for residential or commercial spaces, Nüspace provides a wide range of products that combine comfort, aesthetics, and functionality.

For private event invitations and media inquiries, please contact: