ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-ISAC Partners with Booz Allen Hamilton to Strengthen Global Cybersecurity in Healthcare



Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC), the non-profit world-class, industry-led organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton as it joins Health-ISAC’s Global Ambassador Program.

With 110 years of expertise, Booz Allen is renowned for the depth and breadth of its cybersecurity and artificial intelligence work and for guiding public and private health and life sciences organizations through their evolving cybersecurity landscapes to enhance their business approaches. By joining the Ambassador Program, Booz Allen aims to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector by supporting Health-ISAC members with thought leadership and tailored security posture improvement services.

Andrew Turner, Executive Vice President of Booz Allen's Global Commercial Business, expressed Booz Allen's pleasure in participating in Health-ISAC's Global Ambassador program. He emphasized, “Our adversaries see the cyber domain as one connected battlespace, underscoring the importance of information sharing to improve security and bolster the resilience of health operators in Europe, APAC, and North America.”

With locations in North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Booz Allen will assist the under-resourced health sector by amplifying the message of collaboration within a trusted community, including cyber defense, transformation strategies, incident response, and better practices, and creating a more resilient global health sector.

Denise Anderson, President and CEO of Health-ISAC, welcomed Booz Allen to the Ambassador program. “Booz Allen is a highly respected organization with a reputation for being a thought leader. We are very excited to enter this partnership to offer our members and the global health sector yet another valuable resource to help the industry remain resilient.”

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies, and proactively defend against threats every single day.