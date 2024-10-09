Medical Gas and Equipment Industry Worth $26.44 Billion by 2029 - Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Products and Chemicals, and Atlas Copco Dominate the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gas and Equipment Market by Type (Pure Medical Gases/Mixtures), Medical Gas Equipment (Flowmeter, Medical Air Compressor)), Application (Therapeutics (Respiratory), Diagnostics), End-user (Hospitals, Home Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical gas and equipment market is projected to reach USD 26.44 billion by 2029 from USD 19.90 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The medical gas and equipment market has had strong growth due to a number of factors such as the rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and bronchiectasis. Moreover, the initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions demand more medical gases and related equipment. Additionally, the growing trend of home healthcare services has also played a major role in the market's growth, due to the availability of portable oxygen systems.

North America is forecast to register the highest share of the medical gas and equipment market during the forecast period due to several factors. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high health expenditure rates and the presence of a large elderly population drive the demand for medical gases and their related devices in this region. Chronic diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which require long-term oxygen therapy, are on the rise in this region thus fuelling industry growth.

The report analyzes the medical gas and equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, application, end user and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Prominent players in the medical gas and equipment market are Air Liquide (France), Linde plc (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US), and Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Medical Oxygen Growing Number of Surgeries Booming Geriatric Population Rising Shift Toward Home Healthcare Services

Restraints Declining Reimbursements for Respiratory Therapies Global Helium Shortage

Opportunities Expansion of Healthcare Industry Surge in Demand for Pain Management Solutions Growing Advancements in Healthcare Technologies

