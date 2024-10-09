Allsup Employment Services Bridges The Employment Gap For Spinal Cord Injury Survivors

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy fuels job opportunities, Allsup Employment Services (AES) , a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), reaffirms its commitment to helping individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI) overcome barriers to employment. While Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month in September may have passed, the journey to recovery, independence, and meaningful work continues year-round. Through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program, AES provides crucial employment services tailored to the unique needs and goals of SCI survivors.

For individuals with SCI, returning to work is a deeply personal decision that comes with its own set of challenges and considerations. Some individuals may explore new treatments that support their recovery, while others may focus on adapting to new ways of living and working. AES is dedicated to offering employment services that respect each individual’s pace, priorities, and path forward, ensuring they receive the vocational support they need to return to work, if and when they are ready. Advances in SCI recovery, such as ARC-EX Therapy, a noninvasive spinal cord stimulation therapy offers additional options for individuals seeking to improve their physical abilities. ARC-EX, has demonstrated positive results in improving upper limb mobility and strength for participants in the Up-LIFT trial, published in Nature Medicine. While these advancements may open new possibilities for some, every individual’s recovery is unique, and returning to work is achievable regardless of the use of such treatments.

Further research from Stanford Medicine has introduced a predictive model that helps estimate recovery outcomes using MRI scans. Published in The Lancet Neurology, this model assists clinicians in tailoring rehabilitation plans based on the preserved tissue in the spinal cord, helping individuals better understand their recovery potential. However, these insights serve as options that can support—not define—a person’s path to meaningful work and independence.

“Every individual’s journey after a spinal cord injury is different, and returning to work can be a vital step toward regaining a sense of independence and confidence,” said Diane Winiarski, director of Allsup Employment Services. “We recognize that each person may take a different approach to their recovery and career goals. Our employment services are designed to provide compassionate, personalized support, whether someone chooses to explore new treatments or adapt to new capabilities.”

For individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, the Ticket to Work Program, administered by the Social Security Administration, offers free employment services through authorized EN like AES. These services are tailored to support individuals with disabilities, including those with SCI, as they navigate the complexities of returning to work while maintaining their benefits.

The employment gap for individuals with disabilities, including SCI survivors, remains a pressing issue. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities was 7.2% in 2023, more than double that of those without disabilities. AES seeks to reduce this disparity by providing job search assistance, guidance on workplace accommodations, and ongoing vocational support to SSDI beneficiaries.

AES also collaborates with nonprofit disability organizations such as the United Spinal Association to improve access to employment assistance for individuals with SCI. United Spinal offers programs including Pathways to Employment and its Work Readiness & Education Program. The association’s resources include peer support, advocacy and publications to guide people with SCI through recovery and reintegration into the workforce.

In today’s evolving workplace, the combination of technological advancements along with personalized employment support means that individuals have greater opportunity to close the employment gap and lead productive lives. “Our goal is to meet individuals where they are in their journey,” Winiarski said. “By offering flexible, empathetic support, we help individuals explore employment opportunities that align with their unique circumstances and goals—without putting their SSDI benefits at risk.”

Through the Ticket to Work Program, AES helps clients protect their SSDI benefits during the transition back to employment, allowing them to explore work opportunities with financial security.

Learn more about the benefits of Social Security Disability Insurance, and returning to work with Allsup Employment Services

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com and @AllsupESWork.

