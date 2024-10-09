CMB Regional Centers Daytona Beach Project Secures I-956F Approval

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its Group 84 – Hillwood Daytona project has received Form I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).



The approval comes in response to CMB requesting a writ of mandamus, which sought an order from the court to require the USCIS to adjudicate the I-956F petition. An integral part of the USCIS approval process, an I-956F approval confirms that the project meets all necessary EB-5 Immigrant-Investor Program requirements.

“It is extremely rewarding to see that our efforts to ensure adjudication of the Group 84 project have paid off,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re proud to have secured a successful outcome for our investors, who are one major step closer to achieving permanent residency in the United States.”

The I-956F petition was filed with the USCIS in January 2023 and, when it became apparent the CMB Group 84 petition adjudication was taking longer than expected, CMB worked, on behalf of its investors, to request the writ of mandamus.

The CMB Group 84 EB-5 partnership lent $79.2 million to a Hillwood Development Company-affiliated entity for the construction of a Daytona Beach, Florida build-to-suit logistics facility for a Fortune 500 tenant. With over 40 EB-5 projects and more than $500 million in EB-5 loan repayment to investors, CMB and Hillwood Development Company have cultivated one of the most successful lender-borrower relationship in the EB-5 industry.

CMB Group 84 is one of 11 CMB EB-5 partnerships to achieve an I-956F approval under the RIA. Other approved partnerships include:

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors. To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and our current I-956F-approved Group 89 project that is available for subscription, please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.