Trawick International Wins 2024 Magellan Award for Travel Insurance – Overall Product for Travel Services

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading global insurance provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award by Travel Weekly in the category of Travel Insurance – Overall Product for Travel Services.



The award-winning product is Safe Travels AnyReason, Trawick International's latest trip cancellation offering. This plan includes Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage at no additional cost—an industry first—providing travelers with unmatched flexibility and cancellation coverage.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, said, "We are thrilled to receive the Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly. At Trawick International, we continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers while advancing the travel insurance industry. Safe Travels AnyReason is a testament to our commitment to both. We are honored to be recognized alongside such an esteemed group of winners. Congratulations to all."

The Magellan Awards celebrate excellence in design, marketing, and services across various industry segments, including hospitality, travel destinations, cruise lines, online travel services, airlines, travel agents, tour operators, and ground transportation.

This marks the company’s first time entering the Magellan Awards. To learn more about the winning product, Safe Travels AnyReason, visit trawickinternational.com.

About Travel Weekly:

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face- to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a part of Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director of Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1-949-275-7246

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com