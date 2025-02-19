Trawick International Launches Travel Insurance for Canadian Residents

MIAMI and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leader in global insurance, today announced its expansion into Canada with the launch of three new travel insurance plans designed exclusively for Canadian residents.

Known for its award-winning trip cancellation and travel medical plans, Trawick International brings its expertise to Canada with coverage tailored to the needs of Canadian travelers. The new TrueNorth portfolio includes three plans, offering options from full coverage to budget-friendly protection:

TrueNorth Trip Protection Plus – Comprehensive trip cancellation and emergency medical coverage for domestic or international travel. Includes trip interruption up to $25,000, trip delay, emergency medical, evacuation, baggage coverage, and more.

– Comprehensive trip cancellation and emergency medical coverage for domestic or international travel. Includes trip interruption up to $25,000, trip delay, emergency medical, evacuation, baggage coverage, and more. TrueNorth Travel Medical – Covers emergency medical expenses and repatriation, ensuring travelers can return to Canada for continued care if necessary. Available as a single-trip or annual plan covering multiple trips up to 15 or 30 days each.

– Covers emergency medical expenses and repatriation, ensuring travelers can return to Canada for continued care if necessary. Available as a single-trip or annual plan covering multiple trips up to 15 or 30 days each. TrueNorth Trip Protection Lite – A budget-friendly option covering trip cancellation, delay, interruption, and repatriation of remains.



All plans include 24/7 non-insurance travel assistance services and have a 10-day free look period.

Bailey Foster, Senior Vice President of Travel Insurance, Trawick International, commented, "Expanding into Canada is a natural next step for Trawick International, and we’re thrilled to offer plans that meet the unique needs of Canadian travelers. Whether they need full trip protection, emergency medical coverage, or a more budget-friendly option, our TrueNorth plans provide the flexibility and security travelers deserve."

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, added, "Trawick International is committed to redefining travel insurance through innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions. Entering the Canadian market represents another significant milestone for us, and we are proud to introduce plans that provide Canadian travelers with the confidence they need to explore the world."

For full details on the TrueNorth travel insurance plans for Canadian residents, visit trawickinternational.ca.

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director, Corporate Communications

Trawick International

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com