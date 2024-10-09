Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2024 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2024.



For the three months ended August 31, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.68 per share compared to net earnings of $6.2 million or $0.72 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $140 million compared to $139 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $11.0 million or $1.29 per share compared to net earnings of $12.6 million or $1.47 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $385 million compared to $387 million last year.

In the third quarter, seasonal consumer demand remained modest, and as a result, retailers felt no urgency to increase their inventories. However, the supply chain demonstrated stability, ensuring reliable, just-in-time deliveries of building materials. These factors worked in favour of Goodfellow, particularly in its custom job lot capabilities and robust distribution network. In August 2024, Goodfellow acquired strategic hardwood processing assets located in Petersburg and Hazelton, West Virginia, USA. With an experienced staff and efficient production capabilities, the Company expects positive returns from these assets by the second quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.25 per share payable on November 6, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited For the three months ended For the nine months ended August 31

2024 August 31

2023 August 31

2024 August 31

2023 $ $ $ $ Sales 139,668 139,155 385,336 387,406 Expenses Cost of goods sold 105,280 107,535 294,025 301,829 Selling, administrative and general expenses 25,447 22,220 74,439 66,143 Net financial costs 955 802 1,662 1,997 131,682 130,557 370,126 369,969 Earnings before income taxes 7,986 8,598 15,210 17,437 Income taxes 2,236 2,407 4,259 4,882 Total comprehensive income 5,750 6,191 10,951 12,555 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 0.68 0.72 1.29 1.47





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited



As at As at As at August 31

2024 November 30

2023 August 31

2023 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 6,273 28,379 7,973 Trade and other receivables 73,775 53,674 66,235 Income taxes receivable 4,849 6,286 3,946 Inventories 131,853 98,473 113,346 Prepaid expenses 2,101 4,215 2,177 Total Current Assets 218,851 191,027 193,677 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 43,610 32,761 32,906 Intangible assets 1,044 1,487 1,644 Right-of-use assets 15,818 11,354 11,697 Defined benefit plan asset 15,325 15,347 11,829 Other assets 1,343 777 777 Total Non-Current Assets 77,140 61,726 58,853 Total Assets 295,991 252,753 252,530 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 21,636 - - Trade and other payables 50,043 37,620 37,551 Provision 1,747 2,789 2,253 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,326 4,732 4,863 Total Current Liabilities 78,752 45,141 44,667 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - - 837 Lease liabilities 11,966 8,497 8,867 Deferred income taxes 4,112 4,112 3,431 Total Non-Current Liabilities 16,078 12,609 13,135 Total Liabilities 94,830 57,750 57,802 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,337 9,379 9,388 Retained earnings 191,824 185,624 185,340 201,161 195,003 194,728 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 295,991 252,753 252,530





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended For the nine months ended



August 31

2024 August 31

2023 August 31

2024 August 31

2023 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 5,750 6,191 10,951 12,555 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 1,099 856 2,816 2,396 Intangible assets 148 151 443 452 Right-of-use assets 1,266 1,164 3,389 3,609 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (18) - (95) (181) Accretion expense on provision - 68 - 204 Provision (1,027) - (1,042) (29) Income taxes 2,236 2,407 4,259 4,882 Interest expense 519 341 894 910 Interest on lease liabilities 212 146 486 286 Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense (61) (69) 22 (209) Other (19) 152 (11) 13 10,105 11,407 22,112 24,888 Changes in non-cash working capital items 17,964 30,890 (38,912) (1,234) Interest paid (706) (436) (1,413) (1,176) Income taxes recovered (paid) 201 (352) (2,822) (6,389) 17,459 30,102 (43,147) (8,799) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 27,564 41,509 (21,035) 16,089 Financing Activities Net decrease in bank loans (6,000) - - - Net decrease in banker’s acceptances - (28,000) - - Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans (3,000) - 15,000 - Payment of lease liabilities (1,322) (1,304) (3,778) (4,096) Redemption of shares (368) (62) (537) (332) Dividends paid - - (4,256) (4,274) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (10,690) (29,366) 6,429 (8,702) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,082) (1,357) (13,982) (3,040) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 22 - 412 188 Dividend from joint venture - 25 - 25 Dissolution of the joint venture - (7) - (7) Other assets (116) - (566) - Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (10,176) (1,339) (14,136) (2,834) Net cash (outflow) inflow 6,698 10,804 (28,742) 4,553 Cash position, beginning of period (7,061) (2,831) 28,379 3,420 Cash position, end of period (363) 7,973 (363) 7,973 Cash position is comprised of Cash 6,273 7,973 6,273 7,973 Bank overdraft (6,636) - (6,636) - (363) 7,973 (363) 7,973





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the nine months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net earnings - 12,555 12,555 Total comprehensive income - 12,555 12,555 Dividend - (4,274) (4,274) Redemption of Shares (31) (301) (332) Balance as at August 31, 2023 9,388 185,340 194,728 Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net earnings - 10,951 10,951 Total comprehensive income - 10,951 10,951 Dividend - (4,256) (4,256) Redemption of Shares (42) (495) (537) Balance as at August 31, 2024 9,337 191,824 201,161



