Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On October 23, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Loan TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cita6 (SDO)





ISINDK0009538068ISINDK0009547804
Interest rate spread0.54%Interest rate spread0.45%
Maturity date01-07-2026Maturity date01-01-2028
Closing date30-04-2026Closing date31-10-2027

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

