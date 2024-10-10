Data Center Generators Industry Report 2024-2032: Growing Need for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Power Solutions Driving the World Market to $11.8 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Generator Market Report by Product, Capacity, Tier, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center generator market reached US$ 7.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 11.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2032. The market is propelled by the exponential growth of cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the growing consumption of digital content, video streaming, online gaming, and remote work, and significant investments by major technology companies and service providers.







Data Center Generator Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers: The increasing prevalence of data-intensive applications, as well as the necessity for constant power supply in data centers, are key factors. Furthermore, leading IT companies' increased investment in data center infrastructure is driving data center generator market growth.

Key Market Trends: The use of hybrid power systems that combine traditional generators with renewable energy sources is a noticeable trend. Another trend is a growing desire for modular and scalable generator solutions to satisfy the unique requirements of data centers.

Geographical Trends: North America leads the market due to its high concentration of data centers and technological developments. The Asia-Pacific region is expanding rapidly, spurred by the creation of data center infrastructure in nations such as China and India.

Challenges and Opportunities: The data center generator industry report states challenges such as high initial investment and operational costs. However, opportunities arise from the growing need for energy-efficient and sustainable power solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Generator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Diesel

6.2 Natural Gas

6.3 Others

7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 Less than 1MW

7.2 1MW-2MW

7.3 Greater than 2MW

8 Market Breakup by Tier

8.1 Tier I and II

8.2 Tier III

8.3 Tier IV

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.2 Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

14.3.3 Caterpillar Inc.

14.3.4 Cummins Inc.

14.3.5 Deutz AG

14.3.6 Generac Power Systems Inc.

14.3.7 HITEC Power Protection

14.3.8 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

14.3.9 Kohler Co.

14.3.10 Langley Holdings plc

14.3.11 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

14.3.12 Rolls-Royce plc

14.3.13 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

