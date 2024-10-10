Nextech to Discuss Responsible AI in Healthcare at Eyecelerator

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Handza will present on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving clinical and patient outcomes at Eyecelerator, a conference about trends and innovations in eyecare. Attendees can watch Handza’s presentation at 2:07 p.m. Oct. 17 in room 451B of McCormick Place in Chicago.



“We believe that through the responsible use of AI we can significantly improve clinical operations,” Handza said. “These improvements also have the potential to drive significantly better patient and healthcare outcomes.”

Handza is a practicing physician with 20 years of experience in ophthalmology. His expertise helps strategically guide excellence in product design and development for the Nextech technology platform to drive better practice and patient outcomes.

Eyecelerator, a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, features key opinion leaders and highlights industry advancements, investment trends, and innovative new products disrupting eyecare. The event is committed to accelerating ophthalmic innovation by connecting the scientific talent and entrepreneurs advancing eyecare with mission-driven investors and business partners who support their success.

Nextech also will be exhibiting at the AAO 2024 conference from Oct. 18-21. Stop by Booth 2308 to learn more about Nextech or visit www.nextech.com.

