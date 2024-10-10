Konica Minolta Named to Brand Keys 2024 Loyalty Leaders List

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) is proud to announce it has been recognized as a brand leader on the prestigious Brand Keys 2024 Loyalty Leaders List. This acknowledgement showcases Konica Minolta’s dedication to maintaining strong brand loyalty.



Brand Keys, a renowned customer loyalty and engagement research consultancy, annually evaluates brands across various industries to identify the top 100 brands that have successfully built strong connections with customers and produces predictive loyalty insights for some of the largest brands in the world. Konica Minolta’s inclusion on this esteemed list underscores its dedication to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled customer experiences.

“We are honoured to be included on the Brand Keys 2024 Loyalty Leaders List, which echoes our unwavering commitment to our customers. This acknowledgment reflects the passion and dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to build meaningful client relationships and deliver exceptional service," said Jordan Liebman, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Konica Minolta. “We will continue to innovate and enhance our offerings to ensure our customers feel valued, connected to our brand and confident in us as their trusted advisor.”

“Konica Minolta has shown itself to be a brand that consistently engenders loyalty among consumers. The brand rose again in this year's Loyalty Leaders List because of the high levels of engagement that consumers show them, and their ability to deliver against consumers’ ever-increasing expectations,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “It is a true testament to the brand that they are consistently able to – rationally and emotionally – satisfy, and even delight, consumers. We congratulate them again.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series .

