Get Your Home Ready for Fall with Angi

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With fall officially here, homeowners are getting ready for cooler temperatures, wet weather, and falling leaves. Now is the perfect time to tackle important home maintenance tasks to ensure a smooth transition into winter. Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angi (formerly Angie’s List), recently teamed up with D S Simon Media for a nationwide satellite media tour to share her top fall home maintenance tips.



Prepare Now, Save Later

The crisp fall air makes it easier to complete both outdoor and indoor home projects before winter sets in. According to a recent Angi survey, many homeowners are focused on key tasks this season:

Organizing and Decluttering : A top priority for 62% of respondents.

: A top priority for 62% of respondents. Adding Seasonal Décor: 51% of homeowners plan to embrace fall decorating.

51% of homeowners plan to embrace fall decorating. Carpet Cleaning: Freshening up indoor spaces is a focus for 40%.



Homeowners are also tackling exterior maintenance tasks such, as removing leaves (69%), testing smoke detectors (62%), and storing lawn equipment (67%). However, other crucial chores, like checking weatherstripping, deep cleaning, and roof inspections, tend to be pushed off.

Fall Checklist to Protect Your Home

To help homeowners get started, Angi offers a comprehensive Fall Checklist, which includes:

Window and Door Maintenance : Seal any cracks or leaks to prevent drafts and save on energy bills.

: Seal any cracks or leaks to prevent drafts and save on energy bills. Gutter Cleaning : Prevent water damage and leaks by keeping gutters clear.

: Prevent water damage and leaks by keeping gutters clear. HVAC Inspection : Have a professional inspect your heating system to ensure it’s ready for the cold months.

: Have a professional inspect your heating system to ensure it’s ready for the cold months. Smoke Detector Checks : Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for safety.

: Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for safety. Indoor Lighting Update: Consider switching to energy-efficient LED bulbs as the days grow shorter.



By completing these tasks now, homeowners can avoid unexpected repairs and keep their homes warm and energy-efficient all winter long.

Call in the Pros for the Tough Jobs

Some tasks, like cleaning gutters and inspecting roofs, are dreaded by more than half of homeowners but are vital to protecting your home during the winter months. These projects can be dangerous and may require professional assistance. Angi connects homeowners with top-rated local professionals who can handle these chores efficiently and safely.

