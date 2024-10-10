One-Stop Trading Platform Trado Deploys on Flow EVM Mainnet

Singapore, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One-Stop Trading Platform Trado announced today the successful deployment on Flow EVM mainnet. Being the premier exchange on Flow , Trado emphasizes security, efficiency, and user satisfaction.

Designed to process transactions rapidly, Trado reduces delays and enhances operational efficiency, creating a pleasant trading experience. By consistently innovating and prioritizing user needs, Trado establishes a new standard for seamless and secure crypto trading within the DeFi ecosystem.

What is Trado?

Trado is an on-chain platform dedicated to trading and liquidity management, currently offering both spot and perpetual trading. Trado is engineered to deliver an experience similar to centralized exchanges (CEX) within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. With Trado’s robust security protocols, users can trade assets safely and seamlessly, ensuring a straightforward and hassle-free experience.

About Trado Spot

Trado Spot is embedded with iZUMi’s original Discretized-Liquidity-AMM model, provides users with a next-generation liquidity management technology to maximize capital efficiency by realizing Limit Order while maintaining 100% on-chain composability and self-custody.

Liquidity Farm

Improve yields with Discretized Liquidity, eliminate rewards for idle liquidity, make liquidity farm in an efficient and lasting way

Limit Order

Fully on-chain Limit Order function driven by DL-AMM, Trade at precise prices and no fee need to be paid

About Trado Perpetual

Trado Perpetual offers a powerful and flexible trading environment on the Flow blockchain, enabling users to engage in high-leverage derivatives trading. With dual trading modes — AMM and order book — Trado Perpetual provides options for different trading strategies, Trado Perpetual ensures a seamless trading experience that caters to both novice and experienced traders.

AMM Mode

The AMM system provides continuous liquidity for perpetual contracts, enabling fast and efficient trades with minimal slippage.

Order Book Mode

The on-chain order book allows precise trading at specific prices, giving traders full control over their strategies while maintaining decentralization.

Partnership with Flow Blockchain

Trado partners closely with Flow to support its users by providing a highly efficient method of on-chain trading. Flow is a proof of stake blockchain designed to be the foundation of Web3 and the open metaverse, supporting consumer-scale decentralized applications, NFTs, DeFi, DAOs, PFP projects, and more. Powered by Cadence, an original programming language built specifically for digital assets, Flow empowers developers to innovate and push the limits that will bring the next billion to Web3.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.