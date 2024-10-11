Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

       

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 701 shares during the period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 836 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 October 20242 40035.7835.8235.6085 872
4 October 202400.000.000.000
7 October 20241 20035.9536.1035.8043 140
8 October 20242 10135.6135.8235.3074 817
9 October 202400.000.000.000
Total5 701   203 829


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 October 202400.000.000.000
4 October 20242 23636.2136.5035.9080 966
7 October 202400.000.000.000
8 October 202400.000.000.000
9 October 20242 60035.6735.8035.5092 742
Total4 836   173 708

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 39 033 shares.

On 9 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 851 162 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p241011E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement