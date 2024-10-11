Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement





Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 701 shares during the period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 836 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 October 2024 2 400 35.78 35.82 35.60 85 872 4 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 October 2024 1 200 35.95 36.10 35.80 43 140 8 October 2024 2 101 35.61 35.82 35.30 74 817 9 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 5 701 203 829





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 October 2024 2 236 36.21 36.50 35.90 80 966 7 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 October 2024 2 600 35.67 35.80 35.50 92 742 Total 4 836 173 708

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 39 033 shares.

On 9 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 851 162 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

