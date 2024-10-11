Sustainable Chemicals Global Market Report 2025-2035: The Dawn of a New Era - Sustainable Feedstocks, Green Chemistry, Circular Economy, Electrification and Digitalization

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Sustainable Chemicals 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new era of chemicals represents a paradigm shift in the chemical industry, driven by the need for sustainability, technological advancements, and changing market demands. This transformation is characterized by a move away from fossil-based feedstocks towards renewable and circular resources, coupled with innovative production methods that minimize environmental impact.

Key aspects of this new era include:

Sustainable Feedstocks: Utilization of biomass, CO2, and waste materials as raw materials for chemical production, reducing dependence on fossil resources.

Green Chemistry: Application of principles that reduce or eliminate the use and generation of hazardous substances in chemical processes.

Circular Economy: Design of chemical products and processes for reuse, recycling, and upcycling, minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency.

Electrification: Integration of renewable electricity in chemical processes, including electrocatalysis and electrochemical synthesis.

Digitalization: Use of AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to optimize processes and accelerate innovation.

Technology areas covered in this new era include:

Biorefining: Converting biomass into a spectrum of valuable chemicals and materials.

CO2 Utilization: Capturing and converting CO2 into chemicals, fuels, and materials.

Advanced Catalysis: Developing highly selective and efficient catalysts for sustainable processes.

Synthetic Biology: Engineering microorganisms to produce chemicals from renewable feedstocks.

Flow Chemistry: Continuous manufacturing processes for improved efficiency and control.

Additive Manufacturing: 3D printing of chemicals and materials for customized production.

Advanced Materials: Developing sustainable, high-performance materials like bioplastics and advanced composites.

Green Solvents: Creating bio-based and low-impact solvents to replace harmful traditional solvents.

Process Intensification: Designing more compact, efficient, and integrated chemical processes.

Waste Valorization: Converting waste streams into valuable chemicals and materials.

Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Design: The use of AI and machine learning for molecular design, process optimization, and predictive modeling is becoming a significant market area in chemical innovation.

Personalized Chemistry: This includes the development of customized chemicals and materials for personalized medicine, cosmetics, and other consumer products.

Quantum Chemistry: Although still emerging, this field uses quantum mechanical principles to develop new materials and chemical processes, potentially revolutionizing various industries.

This new era of chemicals is not just about individual technologies but their integration into holistic, sustainable chemical value chains. It promises to deliver innovative solutions to global challenges while creating new economic opportunities and reducing the environmental footprint of the chemical industry. This report analyzes the sustainable chemicals market, offering insights into trends, technologies, and market opportunities from 2025 to 2035.

Report contents include:

Market Drivers and Trends

Sustainable Feedstocks and Green Chemistry

Circular Economy in the Chemical Industry

Emerging Technologies and Manufacturing Processes Electrification of chemical processes Digitalization and Industry 4.0 applications Advanced manufacturing technologies Biorefining and industrial biotechnology CO2 utilization technologies Advanced catalysts Synthetic biology and metabolic engineering

Market Segments and Applications: Sustainable materials and polymers Green solvents and process chemicals Sustainable agriculture chemicals Renewable energy technologies Sustainable construction materials Green cosmetics and personal care products Sustainable packaging Eco-friendly paints and coatings Green electronics Sustainable textiles and fibers Alternative fuels and lubricants Pharmaceuticals and healthcare applications Water treatment and purification solutions Carbon capture and utilization products Industrial biotechnology products Advanced materials for 3D printing

Regulatory Landscape and Policy Analysis

Economic Aspects and Business Models

Future Outlook and Emerging Trends

Market Forecasts and Data Analysis

Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape - profiles of over 1,000 key players in the sustainable chemicals market, analyzing their strategies, products, and market positions, including: Aanika Biosciences ACCUREC-Recycling Aduro Clean Technologies Aemetis Agilyx Agra Energy Air Company Aircela Algenol Allozymes Alpha Biofuels AM Green Amyris Andritz APChemi Apeiron Bioenergy Aperam BioEnergia Aralez Bio Arcadia eFuels ASB Biodiesel Ascend Elements Atmonia Avalon BioEnergy Avantium Avioxx BANiQL BASF BBGI BEE Biofuel Benefuel BIO-FED Bio-Oils Bio2Oil BIOD Energy Biofibre GmbH Biofine Technology Bioform Technologies Biofy BiogasClean Biojet Biokemik BIOLO BioLogiQ Biomatter Biome Bioplastics Bioplastech BioSmart Nano Biovectra Biovox BlockTexx Bloom Biorenewables Blue BioFuels Blue Ocean Closures BlueAlp Technology BOBST Borealis Braskem Braven Environmental Brightmark Energy Brightplus bse Methanol BTG Bioliquids Bucha Bio Buyo Byogy Renewables C-Zero C1 Green Chemicals Caphenia CARAPAC Company Carbiolice Carbios Carbon Collect Carbon Engineering Carbon Infinity Carbon Sink Carbonade CarbonBridge Carbyon Cardia Bioplastics Cargill Cascade Biocatalysts Cassandra Oil Casterra Celanese Cellugy Celtic Renewables CERT Systems CF Industries Holdings Chitose Bio Evolution Cirba Solutions Circla Nordic CJ Biomaterials Inc. CleanJoule Climeworks CNF Biofuel Coastgrass ApS Concord Blue Engineering Constructive Bio Corsair Corumat Coval Energy Cruz Foam Cryotech CuanTec Ltd. Cyclic Materials D-CRBN Daio Paper Danimer Scientific Debut Biotechnology Diamond Green Diesel DIC Corporation DIC Products Inc. Dimensional Energy Dioxide Materials Dioxycle Domsjo Fabriker Dow Inc. DuPont EarthForm Eco Environmental Eco Fuel Technology EcoCeres Ecoshell Eligo Bioscience Enginzyme Enim Enzymit Erebagen EV Biotech eversyn Evolutor FabricNano FlexSea Floreon Gevo Ginkgo Bioworks Heraeus Remloy Hyfe HyProMag Invizyne Technologies JPM Silicon LanzaTech Librec Lygos MagREEsource Mammoth Biosciences Mi Terro NeoMetals Noveon Magnetics Novozymes Origin Materials Phoenix Tailings PlantSwitch Posco Pow.bio Protein Evolution REEtec Rivalia Chemical Samsara Eco SiTration Solugen Synthego Teijin Twist Bioscience Van Heron Labs Verde Bioresins Versalis Xampla



Key Topics Covered:





1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Need for a New Era in the Chemical Industry

1.2 Defining the New Era of Chemicals

1.3 Global Drivers and Trends

1.4 The Changing Landscape of the Chemical Industry

1.5 Emerging and Transforming Markets in the New Era of Chemicals

Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals

Green Cosmetics and Personal Care

Sustainable Packaging

Eco-friendly Paints and Coatings

Alternative Fuels and Lubricants

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Water Treatment and Purification

Carbon Capture and Utilization Products

Advanced Materials for 3D Printing

Sustainable Mining and Metallurgy

2 FEEDSTOCKS

2.1 Sustainable Feedstocks: The Foundation of the New Era

2.2 Overview of Sustainable Feedstock Options

2.3 Biomass as a Chemical Feedstock

2.4 CO2 as a Carbon Source

2.5 Waste Valorization

2.6 Renewable Hydrogen

3 GREEN CHEMISTRY PRINCIPLES AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 The 12 Principles of Green Chemistry

3.2 Atom Economy and Step Economy in Synthesis

3.3 Solvent Reduction and Green Solvents

3.4 Catalysis for Green Chemistry

3.5 Green Metrics and Life Cycle Assessment in Chemistry

4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

4.1 Principles of Circular Economy

4.2 Design for Circularity in Chemical Products

4.3 Chemical Recycling Technologies

4.4 Upcycling of Chemical Waste

4.5 Circular Business Models in the Chemical Sector

4.6 Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing Circularity

5 ELECTRIFICATION OF CHEMICAL PROCESSES

5.1 The Role of Renewable Electricity in Chemical Production

5.2 Electrochemical Synthesis

5.3 Plasma Chemistry

5.4 Microwave-Assisted Chemistry

5.5 Integration of Power-to-X Technologies in Chemical Production

6 DIGITALIZATION AND INDUSTRY 4.0 IN CHEMISTRY

6.1 Big Data and Advanced Analytics in Chemical Research

6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications

6.3 Digital Twins in Chemical Plant Operations

6.4 Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability

6.5 Cybersecurity Challenges in the Digitalized Chemical Industry

7 ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Continuous Flow Chemistry

7.2 Modular and Distributed Manufacturing

7.3 3D Printing of Chemicals and Materials

7.4 Advanced Process Control and Real-time Monitoring

7.5 Flexible and Adaptable Production Systems

8 BIOREFINDING AND INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

8.1 Biorefinery Concepts and Configurations

8.2 Lignocellulosic Biomass Processing

8.3 Algal Biorefineries

8.4 Upstream Processing

8.5 Fermentation

8.6 Downstream Processing

8.7 Formulation

8.8 Bioprocess Development

8.9 Analytical Methods

8.10 Scale of Production

8.11 Mode of Operation

8.12 Host Organisms

9 CO2 UTILIZATION TECHNOLOGIES

9.1 Overview

9.2 CO2 non-conversion and conversion technology

9.3 Carbon utilization business models

9.4 Co2 utilization pathways

9.5 Conversion processes

9.6 CO2-derived products

9.7 CO? Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

9.8 Enhanced mineralization

10 ADVANCED CATALYSTS FOR SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY

10.1 Overview of biocatalyst technology

10.2 Types of biocatalysts

10.3 Production methods and processes

10.4 Emerging technologies and innovations in biocatalysis

10.5 Companies

11 SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY AND METABOLIC ENGINEERING

11.1 Metabolic engineering

11.2 Gene and DNA synthesis

11.3 Gene Synthesis and Assembly

11.4 Genome engineering

11.5 Protein/Enzyme Engineering

11.6 Synthetic genomics

11.7 Strain construction and optimization

11.8 Smart bioprocessing

11.9 Chassis organisms

11.10 Biomimetics

11.11 Sustainable materials

11.12 Robotics and automation

11.13 Bioinformatics and computational tools

11.14 Xenobiology and expanded genetic alphabets

11.15 Biosensors and bioelectronics

11.16 Feedstocks

11.17 Companies

12 GREEN SOLVENTS AND ALTERNATIVE REACTION MEDIA

12.1 Bio-based Solvents

12.2 Switchable Solvents

12.3 Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES)

12.4 Supercritical Fluids in Industrial Applications

12.5 Solvent-free Reactions and Mechanochemistry

12.6 Solvent Selection Tools and Frameworks

12.7 Companies

13 WASTE VALORIZATION AND RESOURCE RECOVERY

13.1 Municipal Solid Waste to Chemicals

13.2 Agricultural and Food Waste Valorization

13.3 Critical Material Extraction Technology

13.4 Wastewater Treatment and Resource Recovery

13.5 Mining Waste Valorization

13.6 Companies

14 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION

14.1 Energy Efficiency Measures in Chemical Plants

14.2 Heat Recovery and Pinch Analysis

14.3 Renewable Energy Sources in Chemical Production

14.4 Energy Storage Technologies for Process Industries

14.5 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

14.6 Industrial Symbiosis and Energy Integration

15 SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT

15.1 Green Chemistry Metrics and Sustainability Indicators

15.2 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in Chemical Processes

15.3 Safety by Design Principles

15.4 Risk Assessment and Management in New Chemical Technologies

15.5 Environmental Impact Assessment

15.6 Social and Ethical Considerations in the New Era of Chemicals

16 REGULATIONS AND POLICY

16.1 Global Chemical Regulations and Their Evolution

16.2 Environmental Policies Driving Sustainable Chemistry

16.3 Incentives and Support Mechanisms for Green Chemistry

16.4 Challenges in Regulating Emerging Technologies

16.5 International Cooperation and Harmonization Efforts

16.6 The Role of Industry Associations and Standardization Bodies

17 MARKETS AND PRODUCTS

17.1 Sustainable Materials and Polymers

17.2 Sustainable Agriculture Chemicals

17.3 Sustainable Construction Materials

17.4 Green Cosmetics and Personal Care

17.5 Sustainable Packaging

17.6 Eco-friendly Paints and Coatings

17.7 Green Electronics

17.8 Sustainable Textiles and Fibers

17.9 Alternative Fuels and Lubricants

17.10 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

17.11 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing

17.12 Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Design

17.13 Quantum Chemistry Applications

18 ECONOMIC ASPECTS AND BUSINESS MODELS

18.1 Cost Competitiveness of Sustainable Chemical Technologies

18.2 Investment Trends in Green Chemistry

18.3 New Business Models in the Circular Economy

18.4 Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

18.5 Intellectual Property Considerations

19 FUTURE OUTLOOK AND EMERGING TRENDS

19.1 Convergence of Bio, Nano, and Information Technologies

19.2 Quantum Computing in Chemical Research and Development

19.3 Space-based Manufacturing of Chemicals

19.4 Artificial Photosynthesis and Solar Fuels

19.5 Personalized and On-demand Chemical Manufacturing

19.6 The Role of Chemistry in Achieving Net-Zero Emissions

19.7 Green Chemistry Advancements

19.8 Specialty Chemicals Evolution

19.9 Circular Economy Solutions

19.10 Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization Impact

19.11 Quantum Chemistry Prospects

