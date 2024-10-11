IVF Services Market Insights Report 2023-2034, with Strategic Profiles of 10+ Key Players - Virtus Health, Genea Limited, Care Fertility, Monash IVF Group, Apollo Fertility & More

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Services Market by Cycle Type, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVF services market accounted for USD 17.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 55.99 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising demand for fertility treatments, rising infertility rates, government support and regulatory policies, increased awareness and education, and changing demographics and lifestyle choices will all contribute to market expansion.

The adoption of pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) and pre-implantation genetic diagnostic (PGD) technology to discover genetic defects in embryos before implantation improves success rates and reduces the risk of genetic illnesses, hence boosting the market. Changing socioeconomic trends, such as delayed marriages and childbirth due to job and financial considerations, contribute to rising infertility rates around the world, driving demand for IVF treatments. For instance, Virtus Health merged with Fertility First to form Virtus Health Ltd., increasing its global presence.





Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Cycle Type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Virtus Health Genea Limited Care Fertility Monash IVF Group Apollo Fertility Morpheus IVF Shady Grove Fertility New Hope Fertility Center Boston IVF OvaScience Fertility Centers of Illinois Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ) Bourn Hall Clinic Procrea Fertility



IVF Services Market Analysis & Forecast by Cycle Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Fresh IVF cycles

Thawed IVF cycles

Donor egg IVF cycles

By cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global IVF services market in 2023 owing to the higher success rates and preference for fresh embryo transfers. For instance, in November 2023, IVI-RMA Global completed the acquisition of Eugin Group's North American businesses, which included Boston IVF and TRIO.

Additionally, the thawed IVF cycles segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improved success rates and increased utilization of embryo cryopreservation.

IVF Services Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Fertility clinics

Hospitals

Independent laboratories

By end-user, the fertility clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global IVF services market in 2023 owing to the specialized services and advanced technologies they offer. For instance, in October 2022, Alife Health, a healthcare firm based in the United States, unveiled new artificial intelligence software. This technology improves IVF treatment outcomes, lowers costs, and enables fertility clinics to optimize and enhance clinical decision-making during important stages of the IVF process.

Additionally, the independent laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of IVF procedures and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

IVF Services Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of infertility.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing medical tourism and rising awareness of fertility treatments. For instance, in January 2023, the New South Wales Ministry of Health, an Australian government institution, committed $80 million from 2022-23 to 2025-26 to expand access to affordable reproductive treatments through the NSW Affordable IVF Program.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $55.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae7uw1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment