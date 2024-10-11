Craig and Carl Rees Announce UK Release of New Thriller The 8, Following Success of Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge

WARWICK, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filmmakers Craig and Carl Rees, through their company Rees Dragon Productions, are excited to announce the release of their latest thriller, The 8, now available on Amazon Video UK. Written by Carl Rees, The 8 is a gripping feature film inspired by the brothers' late mother and her love for Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected. The project, a true labour of love, was dedicated to her memory and has been in production since 2009, when their mother first fell ill.

The Rees brothers fondly recall watching Tales of the Unexpected with their parents, eagerly anticipating each twist in the classic episodes. They hope The 8 will evoke a similar sense of suspense and excitement in viewers.

In addition to The 8, Craig and Carl are pleased to announce the UK release of Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Death and Porridge, written and directed by Craig Rees. The film is now available on Sky Movies, Apple TV, Amazon, and other streaming platforms. After a limited theatrical release in the Middle East, Goldilocks has made its way to US streaming services, where it recently ranked in the top forty on Microsoft/Xbox.

This marks the fourth worldwide release for the Rees brothers, with two additional feature films already completed and set to debut early next year.