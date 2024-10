Michelin : Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Clermont-Ferrand, October 11th, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 351,618,228.50

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register

under number 855 200 887

Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares

making up the Company’s capital

(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16

of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Following the cancellation of 11,721,769 treasury shares on 2024/10/02, you will find below the declaration of the number of shares and voting rights as of 2024/09/30 and 2024/10/02.

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2024/09/30







714,960,465



Number of theoretical voting rights: 992,942,934







Number of voting rights: 981,442,022*



2024/10/02 703, 238,696 Number of theoretical voting rights: 981,522,681



Number of voting rights: 981,522,681

* Considering 11,500,912 treasury shares



​

Investor Relations ​

​ investor-relations@michelin.com

​







​Guillaume Jullienne

​ guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

​



​Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

​

​Flavien Huet

​ flavien.huet@michelin.com







Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders Relations







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Floc’hlay

muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes @michelin.com





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website www.michelin.com.

Attachment