Michelin : Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

           Clermont-Ferrand, October 11th, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 351,618,228.50

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Following the cancellation of 11,721,769 treasury shares on 2024/10/02, you will find below the declaration of the number of shares and voting rights as of 2024/09/30 and 2024/10/02.

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights
 

2024/09/30

 		 

714,960,465		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 992,942,934

 

Number of voting rights: 981,442,022*

 
2024/10/02703, 238,696Number of theoretical voting rights: 981,522,681

Number of voting rights: 981,522,681

            * Considering 11,500,912 treasury shares
           


