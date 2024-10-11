Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to Reach USD 16.11 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics | SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 16.11 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.44% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Driving Forces behind the Growth of the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market is propelled by several key drivers, primarily the need for increased operational efficiency and the demand for data-driven decision-making. Companies are increasingly leveraging EMI solutions to analyze large volumes of data generated during production, allowing them to optimize workflows, minimize waste, and enhance product quality. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on automation and digital transformation across manufacturing sectors necessitates the implementation of advanced EMI systems, facilitating better resource management and responsiveness to market demands. Government initiatives promoting smart manufacturing practices also contribute to the market's growth by encouraging investments in EMI technologies.

Transforming Manufacturing Efficiency through Industry 4.0

The adoption of Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market by integrating data analytics, IoT, and AI. This connectivity allows real-time data analysis, enhancing operational efficiency. Predictive maintenance can yield 10-30% cost savings, and manufacturers implementing these technologies report productivity gains of 20-30%. As competition intensifies, EMI solutions drive continuous improvement and compliance.





Leading Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.18 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.44% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Deployment Type (Embedded, Standalone)

• By Offering (Software, Services)

• By End-use Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) Key Drivers • The Shift Toward Intelligent Manufacturing Ecosystems

Robust Expansion of the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market in the Era of Industry 5.0

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the integration of advanced technologies and the transition toward Industry 5.0. Key factors include the rising demand for real-time insights and predictive analytics, with over 60% of manufacturers prioritizing digital transformation investments. The shift to cloud-based EMI solutions enhances scalability, and approximately 70% of manufacturers are expected to integrate IoT by 2025. However, challenges such as data security and integration complexities remain. By focusing on data-driven strategies, manufacturers can leverage EMI for operational efficiency and sustainable practices, positioning themselves for long-term success.

Driving Efficiency and Innovation: Embedded Deployment Solutions and Software Dominance in the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market

In 2023, embedded deployment solutions led the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market, holding 74% of the share. These solutions integrate seamlessly into manufacturing systems, enabling real-time data collection and analysis. They enhance operational efficiency by allowing quick issue identification and reducing latency for data-driven decision-making, ultimately improving resource optimization and delivering long-term cost savings through minimized downtime.

In 2023, the software segment dominated the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market, accounting for 65% of total revenue. EMI software solutions provide applications for collecting, analyzing, and visualizing manufacturing data, enabling enhanced decision-making. Key features include advanced data analytics for trend identification, real-time monitoring for rapid issue resolution, and seamless integration with existing systems and IoT devices. Recent launches, such as AI-driven analytics platforms and cloud-based solutions, underscore the critical role of software in optimizing manufacturing operations through data-driven insights.

Regional Dynamics of the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: North America's Leadership and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America maintained its leadership in the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market, capturing 37% of the total share. This success stems from its robust technological infrastructure and the widespread adoption of data analytics, IoT, and AI to enhance operational efficiency. The diverse manufacturing landscape, alongside a strong emphasis on digital transformation and supportive government initiatives, drives investments in EMI systems. Additionally, the presence of key solution providers fosters innovation, ensuring North America's continued dominance in the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market as companies strive for greater productivity.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing market for Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI), fueled by rapid industrialization and digital transformation. Countries like China, India, and Japan are integrating AI, IoT, and big data into manufacturing, enhancing operational efficiency. Government initiatives promoting smart manufacturing further drive EMI adoption, enabling continuous monitoring and predictive maintenance across various industries.

Recent Development

On October 8, 2024, executives at a tech conference emphasized the growing significance of location intelligence in manufacturing. This approach enhances various enterprise functions, enabling companies to make informed decisions on product development, market strategies, and customer engagement by leveraging geographic data. The focus on location technology demonstrates its transformative potential in optimizing operations across diverse manufacturing sectors.

On September 30, 2024, Siemens highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in creating sustainable digital enterprises. The company discussed how AI can drive efficiency and resilience in manufacturing processes, enabling businesses to reduce waste and optimize resource use. By integrating AI technologies, manufacturers can enhance decision-making and support sustainability goals, illustrating a significant shift toward environmentally responsible practices in the industry.

