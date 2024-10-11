Accelerator Card Market to Reach $208.37 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Demand for High-Performance Computing and Machine Learning Applications | S&S Insider

Pune, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market size & Growth Analysis:

As per the SNS Insider Report, “The Accelerator Card Market Size was valued at USD 13.50 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 208.37 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.57% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Accelerator cards are commonly utilized in the gaming sector as a major application area. With the rise in popularity of high-definition gaming and virtual reality (VR), gamers are seeking systems that offer immersive experiences. By 2024, the gaming sector in the US will continue to see strong growth, driven by increasing digital sales and the popularity of mobile gaming. Almost 90% of overall income is generated from digital game purchases, as players are increasingly choosing downloadable content over physical discs. The rise in mobile gaming popularity is projected to lead in-game transactions to exceed USD 74 billion globally by 2025. Accelerator cards can boost graphics performance by raising frame rates and improving rendering quality. This has led to an increased demand for custom gaming accelerator cards made for gamers, improving the gaming experience of the users.





Top Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:

"Key Market Segments in Focus: Analyzing the Forces Driving Expansion and Innovation"

BY ACCELERATOR TYPE

Cloud Accelerator

High-performance computing accelerator

The cloud accelerator segment accounted for 58% of the market in 2023, and this is because cloud computing services are becoming increasingly common in various industries. Cloud accelerators were created to optimize the processing of workloads and data for cloud-based applications. Moreover, these accelerators can deliver scalable resources that can be programmed to adapt to the demand and are therefore ideal for firms that want to streamline their performance but are not prepared for high capital costs.

BY PROCESSOR TYPE

Graphics Processing Units (GPU)

Central Processing Units (CPU)

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Graphic Processing Units segment dominated in 2023 with a 42% market share. This is mainly due to its versatility and performance in parallel processing tasks. GPUs are specifically designed to process demanding calculations, which are relevant to a variety of tasks starting from gaming, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data presentation. The design of this type of processor allows multitudes of parallel threads, resulting in faster data processing, as compared to traditional CPUs.

BY APPLICATION

Video and image processing

Machine learning

Data Analytics

Financial computing

Mobile phones

Others

"Regional Market Spotlight: Analyzing Performance and Prospects Across Key Regions"

In 2023, North America was the market leader with a 46% market share as a result of its advanced technology infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development. The region's growing emphasis on cloud computing and high-performance computing (HPC) is driving up the demand for accelerator cards, as businesses strive to enhance their computing power and efficiency.

APAC region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for accelerator cards due to heightened digital transformation efforts and increased adoption of advanced technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and India are experiencing substantial advancements in fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analysis, resulting in a higher demand for efficient processing options.

Recent Developments in the Accelerator Card Market

AMD Alveo V80 Compute Accelerator Card: Launched in May 2024, AMD's Alveo V80 is designed for high-performance computing (HPC) and compute-intensive workloads. It features up to 2X increase in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) bandwidth, making it ideal for demanding AI and data processing tasks. This card is part of AMD's strategy to strengthen its HPC leadership​.

Launched in May 2024, AMD's Alveo V80 is designed for high-performance computing (HPC) and compute-intensive workloads. It features up to 2X increase in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) bandwidth, making it ideal for demanding AI and data processing tasks. This card is part of AMD's strategy to strengthen its HPC leadership​. Intel Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) E3100: Announced in mid-2024, this accelerator card is aimed at offloading cloud workloads, freeing up CPU resources for other tasks. It's designed to enhance cloud data center efficiency, addressing storage and networking challenges through its programmable architecture.

Announced in mid-2024, this accelerator card is aimed at offloading cloud workloads, freeing up CPU resources for other tasks. It's designed to enhance cloud data center efficiency, addressing storage and networking challenges through its programmable architecture. Qualcomm 5G Distributed Unit (DU) X100 Accelerator Card: Unveiled in early 2024, this card is designed to drive the expansion of Open RAN networks, which are critical for the global rollout of 5G. It provides scalable solutions for operators looking to virtualize their networks and enhance flexibility.

Future Trends for the Accelerator Card Market

The accelerator card market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by its critical role in optimizing AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing tasks. The market is expected to continue evolving with the rise of edge computing, quantum computing, and more AI-driven applications.

Trend Description Increased Adoption in AI Applications Accelerator cards will continue to be integral to the rapid deployment of AI solutions in industries like healthcare and finance. Expansion of Edge Computing Growing demand for edge computing will drive the use of specialized accelerator cards for real-time data processing at the edge. Cloud-based AI Computing Growth The proliferation of cloud-based AI services will propel the need for cloud accelerators, optimizing large-scale AI workloads. Integration with Quantum Computing Quantum computing developments may lead to the integration of accelerator cards for hybrid quantum-classical systems.

About Us:

