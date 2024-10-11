Speech Analytics Market Set to Surge with a CAGR of 16.3% by 2024-2032 | Fueld Growth by Demand for Customer Insights & Advanced AI Solutions | Research by S&S Insider

Pune, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speech Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“According to the latest report from S&S Insider, the Speech Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.09 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2032.”

Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Increased investment in AI-based analytics, combined with government initiatives supporting digital transformation, has significantly boosted the adoption of speech analytics platforms. Several countries are promoting AI-powered analytics tools for enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. For instance, the U.S. Department of Commerce launched initiatives aimed at improving AI literacy across sectors, with a focus on speech recognition technologies. These efforts have encouraged enterprises to integrate speech analytics into their operations, enabling them to improve customer satisfaction and streamline communication processes.

In the European Union, government-backed initiatives like the Digital Europe Programme aim to foster the growth of AI applications, including speech analytics. Countries like Germany and the U.K. are witnessing strong investments in AI solutions, particularly in customer service and contact center operations, which are key areas driving the demand for speech analytics technologies. several Asia-Pacific countries, including China and India, are rapidly advancing in the adoption of speech analytics tools. With governments prioritizing digital transformation, speech analytics has emerged as a crucial technology for managing customer interactions, especially in sectors such as telecommunications and banking.





Speech Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.1 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.9 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •The growing integration of AI and NLP in speech analytics enhances accuracy and real-time insights.



•Companies are leveraging speech analytics to gain insights into customer preferences and behavior, this helps enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, driving market growth.



•Speech analytics helps organizations comply with regulatory standards by monitoring customer interactions.

Segment Analysis

By Enterprise Size | Large Enterprises Led the Market in 2023

The large enterprises segment dominated the speech analytics market in 2023 and accounted for 58% of the total revenue share. Large enterprises, particularly those in sectors like telecom, healthcare, and BFSI, are increasingly using speech analytics to enhance customer service and analyze large volumes of data from voice interactions. The growing need for automated customer insights and the ability to process vast amounts of data in real time has made speech analytics indispensable for these organizations. According to industry reports, over 70% of large enterprises in North America and Europe have integrated speech analytics tools into their operations to gain better insights into customer behavior and improve decision-making processes.

By Component | Solutions Segment Leads the Market

The solutions component segment accounted for 63% of the revenue share in the speech analytics market in 2023. The solutions segment is growing as organizations seek advanced software to monitor, transcribe, and analyze speech interactions. These solutions help in identifying customer trends, enhancing satisfaction, and boosting operational efficiency. The adoption of AI-driven solutions that provide predictive analytics and automated transcriptions is gaining traction among businesses. Moreover, companies are investing in cloud-based speech analytics solutions that allow easy scalability and integration into existing CRM systems.

Regional Insights | North America dominated in 2023

North America led the speech analytics market and accounted for a 37% share of the global market in 2023. The region's dominance can be attributed to a robust technological infrastructure and high adoption rates of AI-powered analytics tools across industries. The U.S. continues to be a significant contributor to this growth, driven by increasing demand from sectors like healthcare, retail, and financial services. The adoption of advanced speech analytics solutions is helping organizations in North America enhance customer interactions and reduce churn rates.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the accelerating pace of digital transformation in countries such as China, India, and Japan. With the growing presence of contact centers and increasing smartphone penetration, the demand for speech analytics is expected to surge in the coming years. The region’s focus on AI adoption, particularly in customer service applications, is playing a pivotal role in driving market growth.





Recent Developments

In August 2024, Verint Systems introduced its latest AI-powered speech analytics platform, offering enhanced features such as real-time customer sentiment analysis and automated call transcription, allowing businesses to improve decision-making and customer service efficiency.

In June 2024, CallMiner announced its partnership with a leading healthcare provider to deploy its speech analytics solution, enabling the provider to track and analyze patient interactions and improve overall service delivery.

In May 2024, NICE Ltd. launched its cloud-based speech analytics tool, designed to support organizations with advanced predictive analytics capabilities. The platform’s real-time insights helped enterprises reduce call center response times and enhance customer experience.

