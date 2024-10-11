Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Co-Chair for Self Storage Product Council

Boston, MA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Meredith Mears as Co-Chair of the SVN Self Storage Product Council. Mears will join Kristen Wilson-Asman and other council members to further enhance SVN’s presence and expertise in the Self Storage real estate sector.

Meredith Mears serves as SVN's National Self-Storage Product Council Co-Chair and Senior Advisor for SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate. Specializing in the purchase and sale of self-storage facilities, Mears has worked with a diverse client base that includes industry equity fund operators, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), private owners and investors. With a strong track record of successfully closing complex sales and leasing deals and participation in single property transactions ranging from $100,000 - $24 million, Mears's robust background is a unique and beneficial asset for her clients.

Mears is a member of the National Self Storage Association and the Maryland Chapter of the Self-Storage Association. She has served in a variety of roles such as Regent for the University System of Maryland, Board Member of Leadership Maryland, Board Member of the Maryland Economic Development Association and Board Member of Maryland Capital Enterprises, among others. In 2020, she was named a Top 100 Woman in the state of Maryland by The Daily Record for her vast contributions in business, community and mentoring.

"I'm so excited and incredibly grateful to be able to step into this new role for SVN and for the SVN National Self Storage Team” said Mears. “This industry is like no other, and I have enjoyed learning every aspect of it since I began working on my first storage deal some years ago.

Our past leadership set a strong example in collaboration, support, mentorship, and teamwork, and I look forward to working alongside Co-Chair Kristen Asman to continue offering these important factors to our collective success.”

Mears’ appointment reflects SVN’s commitment to providing industry-leading expertise and services to its clients and colleagues. Her extensive background in commercial real estate makes her a valuable addition to the SVN Self Storage Product Council.

