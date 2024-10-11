Porsche reports Q3 2024 U.S. retail sales

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the third quarter of 2024 totaled 19,350 cars – a decrease of 3.2 percent from the same period one year ago as the renewal of several model lines took place, restricting supply. However, demand remained strong, with the 718, 911 and Cayenne posting significant gains year-over-year (YoY). Overall, sales were down 4 percent YoY for PCNA, with deliveries of the new Macan and the new Taycan still in the early stages of ramping up during Q3.

“This is a strong result driven by sustained US demand,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “That this was achieved against a backdrop of several model lines being refreshed underlines the positive momentum we’ve experienced this year. In Q4 we can anticipate the new Taycan, new Macan, new 911 and the new Panamera PHEV’s arriving in significant numbers, meaning we are well placed for the future.”

The top seller in the third quarter was the Macan with 5,989 deliveries followed by Cayenne and 911 with 5,339 and 4,121 deliveries respectively. Sales of the 911 – the core of the Porsche brand – were up 36.9 percent compared to Q3 2023 while the 718 posted 36.4 percent increase over the same period.

Notably, Porsche-approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. for Q3 reached 10,962 units. Year-to-date, CPO sales stand at 31,427, reflecting a 10% increase compared to this point last year.

July-Sept Sales Year to Date Model 2023 2024 2023 2024 ALL 911 3,010 4,121 8,660 10,841 ALL 718 1,253 1,709 3,529 3,821 ALL TAYCAN 2,050 1,350 5,212 3,394 ALL PANAMERA 1,135 852 3,165 2,527 ALL CAYENNE 6,005 5,339 14,916 15,507 ALL MACAN 6,535 5,989 20,841 17,993 TOTAL 19,988 19,530 56,323 54,083

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2024, and ended on September 30, 2024.

