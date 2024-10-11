Porsche reports Q3 2024 U.S. retail sales

Strong demand sees deliveries to customers in first nine months total 54,083 new cars

| Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the third quarter of 2024 totaled 19,350 cars – a decrease of 3.2 percent from the same period one year ago as the renewal of several model lines took place, restricting supply. However, demand remained strong, with the 718, 911 and Cayenne posting significant gains year-over-year (YoY). Overall, sales were down 4 percent YoY for PCNA, with deliveries of the new Macan and the new Taycan still in the early stages of ramping up during Q3.

“This is a strong result driven by sustained US demand,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “That this was achieved against a backdrop of several model lines being refreshed underlines the positive momentum we’ve experienced this year. In Q4 we can anticipate the new Taycan, new Macan, new 911 and the new Panamera PHEV’s arriving in significant numbers, meaning we are well placed for the future.”

The top seller in the third quarter was the Macan with 5,989 deliveries followed by Cayenne and 911 with 5,339 and 4,121 deliveries respectively. Sales of the 911 – the core of the Porsche brand – were up 36.9 percent compared to Q3 2023 while the 718 posted 36.4 percent increase over the same period.

Notably, Porsche-approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. for Q3 reached 10,962 units. Year-to-date, CPO sales stand at 31,427, reflecting a 10% increase compared to this point last year.

  July-Sept Sales Year to Date
Model2023202420232024
ALL 9113,0104,1218,66010,841
ALL 7181,2531,7093,5293,821
ALL TAYCAN2,0501,3505,2123,394
ALL PANAMERA1,1358523,1652,527
ALL CAYENNE6,0055,33914,91615,507
ALL MACAN6,5355,98920,84117,993
TOTAL19,98819,53056,32354,083

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2024, and ended on September 30, 2024.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                Porsche reports Q3 2024 U.S. retail sales
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Porsche Sales Q3 2024
                            
                            
                                US Retail Deliveries
                            
                            
                                Porsche Model Renewal
                            
                            
                                Certified Pre-Owned Sales
                            
                            
                                Automotive Market Trends
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        PDF: Porsche reports Q3 2024 U.S. retail sales
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data